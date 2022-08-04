|
Global markets live: Bayer, Merck, eBay, MetLife, Eli Lilly...
Everyday, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies around the world. Here is a short recap for your convenience (The list is updated during the session):
Corporate results:
- Adecco: Organic growth slowed to 4% in Q2. Ebit is down.
- Adidas: The German group confirms preliminary figures published at the end of July, which had led to a lowering of forecasts.
- Bayer: Net profit reached €3.35 billion against a consensus of €3.21 billion.
- Deutsche Lufthansa: The airline expects Q3 results to be significantly better than Q2 despite disruptions in the German skies.
- ING Groep: Profit is down in the first half due to depreciation and hyperinflationary conditions in Turkey.
- Merck KGaA: Strong dollar boosted quarterly profit. Targets were confirmed, with a more positive currency effect than expected.
- Swisscom: Half-year net profit reduced by €72m Comco fine.
- Telecom Italia: Operating profit will contract less than expected.
- Toyota: Q1 fiscal results are below expectations. But the automaker partially raised its targets for the fiscal year ending March 31.
- Zalando: Results are down sharply after Q2, second half is expected to be better.
- eBay reported second-quarter revenue above analysts' expectations on Wednesday, as a focus on luxury goods sales cushioned the impact of slowing spending and weakness in some European markets.
- Cigna Corp on Thursday raised its annual profit forecast for a second straight quarter, as a slower-than-expected recovery in elective medical procedures helped it control costs while demand for its healthcare services products remains strong.
- MetLife - The insurer reported a 22% decline in quarterly profit Wednesday as lower investment returns offset gains from higher premiums.
- Eli Lilly - The pharmaceutical company lowered its annual profit forecast and reporting net income down nearly a third in the second quarter.
- Paramount Global reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday thanks to the success of the movie "Top Gun: Maverick," though growth in its streaming business slowed.
- Lucid Group - The electric vehicle maker cut its 2022 production targets in half.
- Albermarle - The leading producer of lithium for electric vehicle batteries raised its annual forecast Wednesday and reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit.
- Thomson Reuters, the parent company of Reuters, reported higher second-quarter operating profit on Thursday and raised its full-year revenue forecast.
- Marathon Oil reported adjusted net income of $934 million on Wednesday, beating analysts' expectations, according to Refintiv IBES data.
- ConocoPhillips - The oil producer raised its forecast for shareholder returns by $5 billion on Thursday after posting better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
- Booking Holdings reported higher quarterly revenue Wednesday, helped by increased bookings amid strong summer travel demand.
In other news:
- Walmart is preparing to lay off hundreds of employees in its support functions, according to the Wall Street Journal.
- Muddy Waters is taking on Sunrun.
- Amazon - Hundreds of employees at a warehouse of the online retail giant in Tilbury, in southeast England, walked out to demand a bigger pay raise, the GMB union said Thursday.
- ABB is reviving plans to divest a power conversion unit.
- Musk's appeal against Twitter will be made public by Friday.
