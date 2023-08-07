Global markets live: Berkshire Hathaway, IAG, Icahn Enterprise, Rio Tinto, Warner Bros...
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies across the world. Here's a short recap for your convenience:
Corporate results:
- Berkshire Hathaway reported Q2 operating profit of $10.04 billion, thanks to its insurance business and divestments.
- PageGroup maintained its annual guidance and declares a special dividend.
- PostNL revised its profit forecasts upwards thanks to strong parcel demand.
- Scout24 raised its annual targets following the acquisition of Sprengnetter.
- Siemens Energy still records provisions (€2.2 bn, but analysts generally expected worse) for problems with wind turbines and fears an annual net loss of €4.5 bn.
In other news:
- International Consolidated Airlines has agreed a 13% pay rise for 24,000 employees, according to the Financial Times.
- Icahn Enterprise said on Friday it had been contacted by the Securities and Exchange Commission, the US stock exchange regulator, which is seeking information on the company.
- UBS will lay off 80% of Credit Suisse's Hong Kong investment banking staff.
- KKR will buy German satellite operator OHB at EUR 44 per share, in a negotiated transaction (the share was quoted at EUR 32.15 on Friday).
- Ericsson sued by shareholders in Sweden for $170 million.
- Rio Tinto plans to increase copper production in response to rising global demand.
- Ticket sales for Warner Bros' "Barbie" exceed $1 billion.
- Sika acquires Peruvian Chema.
- Yellow fell by 25% before the opening after the trucking company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
- Daimler Truck CFO Jochen Goetz dies in a "tragic accident".
- Moody's upgrades Nexi's credit rating from "Ba2" to "Ba1".