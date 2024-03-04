Corporate results:
- Comet reports a contraction in its 2023 results, rather in line with expectations.
- Evonik expects a difficult year in 2024, with 2,000 job cuts planned.
- Geox halves its net loss and appoints a new CEO.
In other news:
- Super Micro Computer and Deckers enter the S&P500. Whirlpool and Zion Bancorp get kicked out.
- Zozo, Disco and Socionext enter the Nikkei 225.
- Boeing confirms it is looking to acquire supplier Spirit Aerosystems.
- SoftwareOne shareholders abandon agreement to sell to Bain.
- Bridgepoint Group is in talks to sell Moto GP for around 4 billion euros, Sky News reported.
- Bayer is lobbying US states directly to legislate in its favor on the Roundup issue, according to the FT.
- Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital are now proposing to acquire the Macy's shares they don't already own for $24, or $6.6 billion, according to the WSJ.
- Mondi has revised upwards its proposal to buy out peer DS Smith, according to Bloomberg.
- Fitch downgrades New York Community Bancorp's debt to speculative grade.
- Volkswagen will not consider listing its battery unit on the stock exchange until its factories are operational, i.e. at least until 2026, according to the CEO of this subsidiary of the German group.
- Banco Santander cuts 320 jobs in the US as part of a shift to digital banking, according to Bloomberg.
- DiaSorin receives FDA approval for Liaison Plex.
- Sandoz finalizes takeover of Lucentis generic from Coherus.
- US distributor Joann to file for bankruptcy.
- Getinge announces temporary suspension of CE certificate for its cardiac balloon pump.
- Reddit's IPO to be priced between 31 and 34 USD per share, according to the WSJ.
- Perfume chain Douglas plans an IPO on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
- Nvidia - The group's market capitalization exceeded $2,000 billion at Friday's close. The stock gained 1.4% before the opening, while MICRON gained 1.9% and INTEL 1%.
- New York Community Bancorp - Moody's announced on Friday that it had lowered New York Community Bancorp's long-term issuer rating from Ba2 to B3. Fitch Ratings lowered the bank's rating to "BB+" from "BBB-".
- Vista Outdoor said on Monday that it had rejected a $2.9 billion buyout offer from investment firm MNC Capital.