- LG Energy and Samsung Electronics report below expectations.
- Boeing lost 8% yesterday after further setbacks with the B737MAX.
- Zee fell by 10% after persistent rumors that Sony would abandon its takeover bid.
- AP Moller Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd were heckled on the stock market yesterday, after rumors, firmly denied, of a financial agreement with the Houthi rebels to facilitate ship traffic in the Red Sea.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise is close to buying Juniper's networks for $13 billion, according to the WSJ.
- Elliott has taken a $1 billion position in Match Group, the parent company of Tinder, again according to the WSJ.
- Novartis is close to acquiring Cytokinetics, according to the WSJ. In other news, the Swiss laboratory has announced the acquisition of Calypso Biotech for up to $425 million.
- Johnson & Johnson will buy Ambrx Biopharma for $28 a share, or $2 billion.
- GSK strengthens its respiratory portfolio by acquiring Aiolos Bio for $1.4 billion.
- JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes to leave in February for health reasons.
- Brunello Cucinelli announces sales up 24% in 2023 and confirms its forecasts for 2024.
- Hays announces half-year earnings below market expectations.
- Gotham City: The short seller questions Grifols' debt ratios.
- Shell signs 20-year contract for Ksi Lisims project in Canada.
- Tiger Woods and Nike part ways.
- KKR to notify EU of takeover of Telecom Italia network by end of January.
- BAE Systems will upgrade Australian frigates' guns systems.
- ABB acquires an innovative optical sensor company in Canada.
- Tecan reports lower sales in 2023.
- TheraVet signs distribution agreement in Italy.
- Nvidia hit an all-time closing high on Monday after the chipmaker unveiled new graphics processors leveraging artificial intelligence. Nvidia shares climbed 6.4% to close at $522.53.
- Microchip Technology fell 4.2% before the opening after the chipmaker lowered its sales forecast for the third fiscal quarter, citing the weakening economic environment.
- Urban Outfitters was up 5.6% after the close, as the group reported that net sales for the two months to December 31 were up 10% year-on-year.
- Jefferies reported a 53% drop in fourth-quarter earnings on Monday, as continuing economic uncertainty dampened trading.
- Eversource Energy said Monday it had recorded an impairment charge of between $1.4 billion and $1.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 related to certain wind power projects.
- Match Group was up 9.77% before the opening, as activist investor Elliott Investment Management took a stake of around $1 billion in the company to boost its share price.
- Unity Software - The software provider plans to lay off around 25% of its workforce, or 1,800 jobs, the company said in a regulatory document and an internal memo on Monday. The share price rose by 3.28% before the opening.
- Eli Lilly said Monday that new prescriptions for its weight-loss drug Zepbound were reaching 25,000 a week at the end of December, and that supply may not meet all demand in 2024.
- Pfizer will remain aggressive in its attempts to penetrate the lucrative obesity market, CEO Albert Bourla said on Monday.
- Biogen and Eisai said Tuesday that their Alzheimer's treatment Leqembi had been approved in China, the third country to do so after the US and Japan.
Global markets live: Boeing, GSK, Hays, Shell, Eli Lilly...
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies. Here's a short recap for your convenience: