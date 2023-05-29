- Boeing is in talks to sell 737 Max jets to Saudi carrier Riyadh Air, according to Bloomberg.
- Google (Alphabet) must pay $32.5 million for infringing one of smart speaker manufacturer Sonos's patents.
- The UK's National Health Service trusts shared patients' personal information with Facebook (Meta Platforms) without their consent, according to The Guardian.
- Deutsche Bank reportedly used large transactions in March to strengthen its liquidity, according to Reuters.
- BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Tesla...: Consulting firm EY argues that carmakers' profitability is declining.
- Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget (SBB) extends its strategic review to the possible sale of the company.