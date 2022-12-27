Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     

Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Global markets live: Boeing, Microsoft, Amgen, Peloton, Nokia...

12/27/2022 | 11:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Everyday, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies across the world. Here is a short recap for your convenience:

 

 

 

  • According to Reuters, Boeing is forced to reduce its production rate due to a delay in the supply of certain parts.
  • Microsoft defends Activision Blizzard buyout amid FTC opposition.
  • Amgen secures a term loan facility for Horizon Therapeutics transaction.
  • Johnson & Johnson announced it has completed the acquisition of Abiomed.
  • U.S. FTC orders Mastercard to allow use of competing payment networks.
  • Peloton is to offer refurbished bikes at low prices.
  • Nokia and Huawei extend their patent licensing agreement.
  • Tencent wants to focus more on short-form videos similar to TikTok.
  • Enel signed a €12 billion credit line with a group of several banks to fund margin calls related to derivatives operations.
  • The Spanish government is extending the deadline for the sale of its 17.3% stake in Caixabank by two years to the end of 2025.
  • Leonteq lowers earnings guidance due to reduced demand.
  • Relief Therapeutics and Acer Therapeutics receive U.S. FDA approval for treatment of urea cycle disorders.
  • Skanska wins $56 million contract to repair berths at U.S. shipyards.
  • Montana Aerospace sells its majority stake in Alpine Metal Tec.
  • Mycronic wins a $41 million order in Asia.
  • Assa Abloy buys U.S. scanner manufacturer Janam.
  • Tesla is considering a continuation in January of its program to cut production at its Shanghai, China, plant, an internal document seen by Reuters shows.
  • SouthWest Airlines is down 3 percent in premarket trading on Tuesday after the airline canceled thousands of flights on Monday due to the winter storm in the United States. Of the more than 3,800 flights canceled by U.S. airlines, 2,800 were operated by Southwest Airlines.
  • AMC Entertainment fell 9% in premarket trading after the company announced plans to raise $110 million in capital.
  • Bloomberg Group is not interested in acquiring Dow Jones, owned by News Corp, or the Washington Post, owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
  • Nio lowered its fourth-quarter vehicle delivery forecast to a range of 38,500 to 39,500 from 43,000 to 48,000 previously.

 

Major publications of the day: Sugi Holdings, J.Front Retailing Co, Cal-Maine Foods ... All the agenda here


© MarketScreener.com 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMGEN INC. 0.11% 263.97 Delayed Quote.17.31%
BOEING 0.85% 190.7674 Delayed Quote.-6.09%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 0.19% 177.75 Delayed Quote.3.75%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.32% 237.99 Delayed Quote.-29.02%