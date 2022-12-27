Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.
Global markets live: Boeing, Microsoft, Amgen, Peloton, Nokia...
Tesla is considering a continuation in January of its program to cut production at its Shanghai, China, plant, an internal document seen by Reuters shows.
SouthWest Airlines is down 3 percent in premarket trading on Tuesday after the airline canceled thousands of flights on Monday due to the winter storm in the United States. Of the more than 3,800 flights canceled by U.S. airlines, 2,800 were operated by Southwest Airlines.
AMC Entertainment fell 9% in premarket trading after the company announced plans to raise $110 million in capital.
Bloomberg Group is not interested in acquiring Dow Jones, owned by News Corp, or the Washington Post, owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
Nio lowered its fourth-quarter vehicle delivery forecast to a range of 38,500 to 39,500 from 43,000 to 48,000 previously.
