- Air India orders 220 Boeing and 250 Airbus aircraft.
- Tesla - Group CEO Elon Musk said he would soon announce a "major" investment in India, at the request of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Group was up 1.3% in pre-market trading. Barclays has also lowered its recommendation from "overweight" to "in-line weighting".
- Airbus and STMicroelectronics seal a partnership for aircraft electrification.
- Canal+(Vivendi) to invest $300 million in Asian streaming platform Viu.
- Fedex: the stock loses 3% after the publication of quarterly results.
- New car registrations jump 18.5% in May in Europe.
- ENI close to acquiring Neptune Energy for $5 billion.
- Assa Abloy completes acquisition of two Spectrum Brands divisions for $4.3 bn.
- Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn files a billion-dollar lawsuit against the Japanese automaker, alleging "profound damages" caused by his ouster from the company in late 2018.
- Volkswagen holds an investor day.
- EQT proposes to buy UK-based Alfa Financial for around $785m.
- Rivian to use Tesla's "superchargers".
- India reportedly approves Micron Technology's $2.7 billion chip testing plant.
- Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund takes an interest in Covestro with an offer of EUR 50 per share.
- Skanska wins a 973 MEUR road construction project in Norway.
- Italian braking star Brembo transfers its headquarters to the Netherlands.
- Implenia wins complex transport infrastructure projects.
- Roche expands partnership with DKSH in Vietnam.
- Buzzi sells assets in Ukraine and Slovakia for 100 MEUR.