 

  • Air India orders 220 Boeing and 250 Airbus aircraft.
  • Tesla - Group CEO Elon Musk said he would soon announce a "major" investment in India, at the request of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Group was up 1.3% in pre-market trading. Barclays has also lowered its recommendation from "overweight" to "in-line weighting".
  • Airbus and STMicroelectronics seal a partnership for aircraft electrification.
  • Canal+(Vivendi) to invest $300 million in Asian streaming platform Viu.
  • Fedex: the stock loses 3% after the publication of quarterly results.
  • New car registrations jump 18.5% in May in Europe.
  • ENI close to acquiring Neptune Energy for $5 billion.
  • Assa Abloy completes acquisition of two Spectrum Brands divisions for $4.3 bn.
  • Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn files a billion-dollar lawsuit against the Japanese automaker, alleging "profound damages" caused by his ouster from the company in late 2018.
  • Volkswagen holds an investor day.
  • EQT proposes to buy UK-based Alfa Financial for around $785m.
  • Rivian to use Tesla's "superchargers".
  • India reportedly approves Micron Technology's $2.7 billion chip testing plant.
  • Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund takes an interest in Covestro with an offer of EUR 50 per share.
  • Skanska wins a 973 MEUR road construction project in Norway.
  • Italian braking star Brembo transfers its headquarters to the Netherlands.
  • Implenia wins complex transport infrastructure projects.
  • Roche expands partnership with DKSH in Vietnam.
  • Buzzi sells assets in Ukraine and Slovakia for 100 MEUR.