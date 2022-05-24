|
|
|
Chief Editor
Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener.
|
|
Global markets live: Broadcom, Airbnb, Roche, Toyota, Uber
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies around the world. Here is a short recap for your convenience:
- Broadcom could pay about $140 per share for VMWare, according to the Wall Street Journal.
- Samsung will invest $356 billion over five years in strategic sectors such as semiconductors and biotechnology.
- Nestlé's Health Science division is buying Brazilian organic, natural and plant-based food manufacturer Puravida.
- In Brazil, Bolsonaro sacked a third Petrobras boss in a year. Jose Mauro Coelho was appointed only 40 days ago.
- According to CNBC, Airbnb is expected to cease operations in mainland China.
- Kinnevik is selling its 7.2% stake in Tele2 for SEK 6.1bn.
- Rakuten wants to take Rakuten Securities public.
- Roche enters into partnership with biotech Kalivir Immunotherapeutics.
- Starbucks leaves Russia.
- Dufry extends its concession with Heathrow Airport.
- Deutsche Lufthansa and MSC are reportedly leading the bidding for Italian carrier ITA Airways.
- Aegon will sell its 50% stake in its joint venture with Liberbank to Unicaja.
- Toyota will cut its global production plan by 100,000 units in June.
- Dexcom has its eye on Insulet, according to Bloomberg.
- Medmix is pursuing an appeal against the closure of its Polish site.
- Calida completes the acquisition of Cosabella.
- Klarna will lay off about 10% of its 7,000 employees, the Swedish business daily Dagens Industri reported Monday.
- Snap fell by about 30% in pre-market trading after issuing a warning on its quarterly results the day before due to the "faster and sharper than expected deterioration of the macroeconomic environment".
- The Boeing Co, General Electric - Aircraft engine maker CFM International, a joint venture of General Electric and Safran and a supplier to Boeing, is facing production delays of six to eight weeks due to problems in its supply chain and a recent labor dispute in France.
- Airbnb announced on Tuesday that it would end all its services in China on July 30, without giving details on what motivated this decision, adding to the long list of Western online platforms that have left the Chinese market.
- Tesla - Daiwa Capital lowered its price target to $800 from $1,150 and cut its 2022 delivery forecast to 1.2 million vehicles from 1.4 million units.
- Ralph Lauren announced on Tuesday that it expects full-year sales to be higher than expected thanks to solid demand in Europe and the United States.
- Abercrombie & Fitch lowered its annual sales target, citing the impact of inflation on demand.
- Moderna announced that it is testing potential vaccines against monkeypox in pre-clinical trials as the disease, for which no specific treatment or vaccine exists, spreads outside Africa.
- Zoom Video Communications raised its annual adjusted profit forecast after its first-quarter results rose sharply, buoyed by demand for its video conferencing services.
- Best Buy gained 8% in premarket trading after reporting better-than-expected first-quarter revenue and despite lowering its full-year sales and earnings guidance due to inflation.
- Uber Technologies announced Tuesday that it has signed an agreement to integrate its transportation application with Italy's leading cab operator, IT Taxi.
- Pfizer announced that nearly one-third of ulcerative colitis patients who received its experimental drug etrasimod in a clinical trial were in remission after one year of treatment.
