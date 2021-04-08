Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

Global markets live: CVC, Twitter, Hitachi...

04/08/2021 | 10:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Many financial transactions : Toshiba, KPN, Hitachi... and earnings releases: Fast Retailing, Constellation Brands, Conagra, Entain, Levi Strauss, Asos, Gerresheimer, Akwel...

 

 

  • Prosus gets $14.7bn from the sale of 2% of Tencent.
  • Stonepeak and EQT are preparing a EUR 3 per share offer for Royal KPN, according to the Wall Street Journal.
  • CVC has confirmed a JPY5,000 per share bid for Toshiba, which is considering the proposal.
  • Twitter is reportedly considering a $4 billion takeover of Clubhouse, according to Bloomberg.
  • Bilibili is reportedly negotiating a 24% stake in Yoozoo, according to Reuters.
  • Hitachi is in talks with a consortium of investors led by Bain Capital to sell its metal division for $8 billion.
  • Telenor and Axiata are discussing a merger of their Malaysian mobile businesses.
  • Sonder is considering an IPO via SPAC Gores Metropoulos II.
  • SGS joins France Hydrogène.

© MarketScreener.com 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AKWEL 1.82% 30.8 Real-time Quote.32.10%
ASOS PLC -4.11% 5568 Delayed Quote.21.01%
BILIBILI INC. 2.34% 109.03 Delayed Quote.24.53%
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC. -4.97% 222.695 Delayed Quote.7.25%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. -1.89% 89490 End-of-day quote.-3.22%
GERRESHEIMER AG -3.06% 84 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
GORES HOLDINGS V, INC. -0.15% 10.035 Delayed Quote.-3.37%
LEVI STRAUSS & CO. -1.31% 24.17 Delayed Quote.21.81%
PROSUS N.V. 0.95% 94.83 Real-time Quote.6.34%
ROYAL KPN N.V. 1.42% 2.921 Real-time Quote.15.80%
SGS AG 1.14% 2741 Delayed Quote.1.57%
TELENOR ASA 2.09% 153.85 Real-time Quote.3.29%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -3.75% 629.5 End-of-day quote.11.61%
TOSHIBA CORPORATION 18.28% 4530 End-of-day quote.57.02%
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ