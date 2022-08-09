|
Global markets live: Carlsberg, Novavax, Micron, Snap, Tesla...
Everyday, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies across the globe. Here is a short recap for your convenience. (The list is updated during the day):
Corporate news:
- Banque Cantonale de Genève: The bank achieved record results in H1.
- Carlsberg: The Danish brewer has raised its 2022 forecast after a very good start to the summer.
- Dufry: The duty free operator returned to profit in H1. It continues to prepare its marriage with Italian Autogrill.
- Novavax: The share price fell by more than 30% after disappointing results and reduced targets.
- Softbank: The stock loses 8% during the session after the publication yesterday of its quarterly results, which were heavily negative.
- Micron Technology - The computer memory maker said Tuesday that it expects to report negative free cash flow in the first quarter of its next fiscal year and that its current-quarter revenue may be below the bottom of the guidance range given on June 30 ($7.2 billion plus or minus $400 million).
- Ralph Lauren reported better-than-expected quarterly sales despite high inflation.
- Spirit gained 1% in premarket trading after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter results on increased flight volumes.
- Take-Two - The video game publisher's stock was down nearly 7% in after-hours trading Monday after it reported quarterly earnings, saying it expected full-year sales to be below market consensus.
- Capri Holdings - The group that owns Michael Kors and Versace, among others, reported better-than-expected quarterly results on Tuesday.
- American International Group - The insurer reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Monday evening, as higher sales offset a decline in the performance of its investment portfolio.
In other news:
- Sofi Technologies - The Japanese conglomerate SoftBank announced its intention to sell its stake in the US online bank.
- The US government authorized the resumption of deliveries of The Boeing Company's B787.
- Berkshire Hathaway raises its stake in Occidental Petroleum to 20.2%.
- Snap is expected to launch a layoff plan, according to The Verge.
- Tesla - The electric car maker sold 28,217 vehicles assembled in China in July, just over a third of the volume delivered in June, as upgrades to its production lines to increase their capacity required them to be shut down for several days.
- Occidental Petroleum – Berkshire Hathaway, the group led by Warren Buffett, announced on Monday evening that it had again increased its stake in the oil company and now owns more than 20%.
Today’s main earnings reports: National Australia Bank, Emerson Electric, Sysco, Alcon, Munich Re, Roblox, GlobalFoundries, Coinbase, Continental, Intercontinental Hotels... All the agenda is here.
