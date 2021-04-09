Global markets live: Credit Suisse, Netflix, Impossible Foods

Credit Suisse will reduce hedge fund limits in wake of Archegos case.

General Motors is closing more plants due to the shortage of semiconductors. Porsche (Volkswagen Group) should also adjust its production downwards.

Renesas will resume production on April 19 at its semiconductor plant shut down by a fire.

Netflix expands its offering to Sony-produced films

Spain's ACS has filed a mark of interest with Atlantia for an equity stake in motorway operator Autostrade.

Procter & Gamble worked with a Chinese organization to try to circumvent Apple's new privacy rules, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Crown Holdings is selling 80% of its European packaging business to KPS Capital Partners for €2.25 billion.

Sports products distributor Signa Sports United is reportedly negotiating an IPO via a SPAC, possibly Yucaipa Acquisition.

Impossible Foods is considering an IPO.

Implenia sells its terminal maintenance and cliff consolidation business in Norway.

Schweiter takes a minority stake in JMB Wind Engineering.

Levi Strauss up sharply after its results.