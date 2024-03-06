Global markets live: Crowdstrike, Nordstrom, JD.com, 888 Holdings, Bayer...
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies across the world. Here's a short recap for your convenience:
Corporate results:
- AIB Group to return 1.7 billion euros to shareholders after exceptional profit.
- CrowdStrike soars 24% in after-hours trading.
- DHL reports a sharp drop in profits and is cautious. Dividend maintained and share buyback program stepped up.
- Indra sees its profits rise thanks to increased defense spending in Europe.
- Legal & General intends to increase its dividend by 5% for 2024.
- Symrise reports higher-than-expected earnings for 2023 and forecasts a 20% margin for 2024.
- Temenos postpones publication of its annual report until April 15.
- Nordstrom plunged 9.7% in premarket trading after the group reported annual earnings and sales below Wall Street forecasts. The department store chain, which cited a slower-than-expected rebound in demand, is also forecasting sales for this year well below analysts' expectations.
- JD.com jumped 10.9% in pre-market trading, as the Chinese e-commerce giant reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales. The group is also planning a share buyback of up to three billion dollars.
- Ross Stores fell by 3.8% in pre-market trading after reporting lower-than-expected sales and earnings amid a decline in so-called non-essential spending.
- Nio - The Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer gained 4.9% in premarket trading after reporting a smaller-than-expected fourth-quarter net loss of 5.37 billion yuan.
Box climbed 2.8% on the premarket after the online content management platform reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings ahead of analysts' expectations.
In other news:
- Exxon Mobil and its partners close in on an agreement for an LNG facility off the coast of Italy, according to Reuters.
A consortium of investors in London Stock Exchange Group sold approximately 1.4 billion pounds worth of shares in the bourse owner. The consortium includes private-equity firm Blackstone, Thomson Reuters, and other investors.
- 888 Holdings considers divesting or discontinuing some of its US operations.
- Bayer wins glyphosate trial in the United States.
- Sandoz obtains FDA approval for biosimilars of bone resorber.
- Ethiopian Airlines orders eight Boeing aircraft
- Sanlorenzo completes acquisition of Simpson Marine.
- A far-left militant group, Groupe Volcano, claimed responsibility for the fire that brought Tesla's German factory to a standstill.
- Zehnder fully acquires Caladair.
- EQT-owned dermatology group Galderma aims to raise $2.3 billion at its IPO in Zurich.
- The Carlyle Group - The American private equity group has begun the process of selling Tokiwa, in which it acquired a stake in 2019, in a deal that values the Japanese cosmetics supplier at $800 million, three sources close to the matter reported.
Xerox seeks to raise funds to reduce its short-term debt repayment schedule via a $300 million private placement of convertible bonds due 2030.