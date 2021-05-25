Log in
Global markets live: Deere, Endeavor, Just Eat, Royal Mail, Visa...

05/25/2021 | 06:06am EDT
Today's agenda includes a significant drop in PT for L'Oréal, Just Eat Takeway and MJ Gleeeson. Visa gets an upgrade, but NGM Biopharmaceuticals is downgraded by Raymond James, while Stifel goes from Buy to Hold.

 

 

  • Albireo Pharma : HC Wainwright adjusts price to $76 From $75, maintains Buy rating
  • Deere & Company : Oppenheimer Adjusts Deere & Company PT to $418 From $416 on Higher 2022 EPS Estimates, Maintains Outperform Rating
  • easyJet: JP Morgan retains his Neutral opinion on the stock. The target price remains unchanged at GBp 845.
  • Endeavor : Piper Sandler initiates coverage with Overweight rating, $35 Price Target
  • IMAX Corporation: Benchmark adjusts Imax' PT to $25 from $24, keeps Buy rating
  • Just Eat Takeaway.com: Credit Suisse research considers the stock attractive and recommends it with a Buy rating. The target price is lowered from GBp 12400 to GBp 11000. 
  • L'Oréal: J.P. Morgan remains Overweight with target raised to EUR 390 from EUR 320.
  • Marvell Technology : Piper Sandler lowers PT on Marvell Technology Group to $55 From $50, maintains Overweight rating
  • MJ Gleeson: Berenberg remains Buy with target price raised to GBP 900 from GBP 840.
  • NGM Biopharmaceuticals : Raymond James downgrades to Outperform From Strong Buy, adjusts PT to $22 From $52
  • Oasis Petroleum : MKM Partners changes PT to $107 From $103, keeps Buy rating
  • Royal Mail: Peel Hunt upgrades from hold to buy with a target of GBP 680.
  • Stifel upgrades Trainline from buy to hold with a target of GBp 330.
  • T-Mobile US : HSBC changes PT to $139 From $132, stays Hold 
  • Verizon Communications : HSBC adjust price to $62 From $58, maintains Hold rating
  • Visa : Daiwa upgrades Visa to Outperform From Neutral, Price Target is $259

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALBIREO PHARMA, INC. -2.42% 32.31 Delayed Quote.-11.73%
AMBU A/S 4.23% 235.1 Delayed Quote.-13.68%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 1.07% 9.66 Delayed Quote.-16.09%
DEERE & COMPANY -0.11% 359.36 Delayed Quote.33.57%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 3.03% 12.39 Delayed Quote.34.38%
EASYJET PLC -0.06% 983.8 Delayed Quote.18.53%
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. -3.80% 28.83 Delayed Quote.0.00%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.30% 448.5 Delayed Quote.17.87%
IMAX CORPORATION 1.92% 21.79 Delayed Quote.20.92%
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. 3.41% 74.27 Real-time Quote.-22.31%
L'ORÉAL 1.12% 368.8 Real-time Quote.17.34%
MARVELL TECHNOLOGY, INC. 3.03% 47.62 Delayed Quote.0.17%
MJ GLEESON PLC -1.24% 863.2 Delayed Quote.11.91%
NGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC. -40.77% 16.81 Delayed Quote.-44.51%
OASIS PETROLEUM INC. 0.81% 86.3 End-of-day quote.132.87%
ROYAL MAIL PLC 6.21% 584 Delayed Quote.62.87%
SBM HOLDINGS LTD -0.50% 3.98 End-of-day quote.10.56%
SBM OFFSHORE N.V 0.21% 14.28 Real-time Quote.-8.45%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 1.21% 25.965 Real-time Quote.53.92%
T-MOBILE US 1.23% 137.73 Delayed Quote.2.14%
TRAINLINE PLC -4.31% 287.92 Delayed Quote.-35.99%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 0.12% 56.98 Delayed Quote.-3.01%
VISA 1.12% 229.32 Delayed Quote.4.84%