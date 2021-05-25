Global markets live: Deere, Endeavor, Just Eat, Royal Mail, Visa...

Today's agenda includes a significant drop in PT for L'Oréal, Just Eat Takeway and MJ Gleeeson. Visa gets an upgrade, but NGM Biopharmaceuticals is downgraded by Raymond James, while Stifel goes from Buy to Hold.
Albireo Pharma : HC Wainwright adjusts price to $76 From $75, maintains Buy rating
Deere & Company : Oppenheimer Adjusts Deere & Company PT to $418 From $416 on Higher 2022 EPS Estimates, Maintains Outperform Rating
easyJet: JP Morgan retains his Neutral opinion on the stock. The target price remains unchanged at GBp 845.