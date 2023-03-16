- Alimentation Couche-Tard: 1.2% decline in fiscal Q3 profit despite higher sales.
- Deliveroo: 2022 loss narrowed to £294m.
- Verbund: 2022 earnings are up sharply. Ebitda is expected to be between €3.5 and €4.4bn this year.
- Adobe was up 6% in premarket trading after raising its earnings per share guidance for fiscal 2023.
- The Swiss National Bank will provide the necessary funds to stabilize Credit Suisse. The institution plans to buy back some of its debt to try to reassure the markets.
- Siemens Energy launches a €1.3 billion capital increase to finance the acquisition of its subsidiary Siemens Gamesa.
- Berkshire Hathaway buys new Occidental Petroleum shares and increases its stake to 23.1%.
- Leonardo signs an international agreement for the Global Combat Air program.
- With the ID.2, Volkswagen enters the consumer electric vehicle market.
- Holcim acquires HM Factory in Poland.
- Swiss Re posted a solvency rate of 264% in early January.
- Telecom Italia raises the stakes on its fixed network.
- Implenia wins a new major metropolitan tunnel project in Oslo.
- Snap, Meta Platforms - The Biden administration has demanded that TikTok's Chinese owners sell their stakes in the social network or it will be banned in the United States, TikTok told Reuters.
- First Republic Bank is considering various strategic options, including a sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people close to the matter.
- Robinhood Markets announced the retirement of its chief operating officer Gretchen Howard at the end of the year.
The main earnings reports today: Enel, Fedex, Dollar General, Verbund, Swatch, Rheinmetall, Savills, DFS Furniture, RTL Group... All the agenda is here.