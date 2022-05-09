|
Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.
Global markets live: EasyJet, Shell, Bombardier, Uber, Rivian...
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies around the world.
- Infineon raises its 2022 forecast.
- Almirall confirms its targets despite a decline in Q1 results.
- Shaftesbury and Capital & Counties negotiate a merger.
- Brookfield Asset Management will buy Watermark for $3.2 billion.
- French bank NFP is interested in Credit Suisse. In addition, it is preparing to file a $430 million complaint against SoftBank over Katerra.
- The Canadian antitrust regulator is expected to deny merger between Rogers and Shaw Communications.
- Southwest Gas settles its board battle with Icahn and replaces the CEO.
- PostNL warns of rising logistics costs.
- The Benettons and Blackstone are reportedly ready to launch a bid for Atlantia at the end of the summer.
- Glass Lewis recommends voting against Woodside Petroleum's climate plan.
- EasyJet will cut some airline seats due to staffing shortages.
- Shell to hold negotiations for the sale of service stations and a lubricants plant in Russia.
- Nippon Telegraph and Telephone will buy back JPY 100 billion of NTT Data shares.
- Bombardier's board of directors approves a share consolidation.
- Elon Musk, who has reached an agreement to buy Twitter for $44 billion, wants to increase the social network's annual revenue fivefold to $26.4 billion by 2028, the New York Times reported Friday.
- Uber Technologies will cut hiring and spending on marketing and grants, CNBC reported, citing a letter from the group's chief executive, Dara Khosrowshahi, to his employees.
- Rivian stock plunges 7.6% in pre-market trading after Ford sold eight million shares of the electric vehicle maker's stock as the post-IPO lock-up period expired Sunday, CNBC reports.
- Cryptocurrency-related stocks are down in pre-market trading amid risk aversion over fears about rising rates and economic slowdown.
- Lockheed Martin plans to nearly double production of Javelin missiles, an anti-tank weapon used by Ukrainian forces against Russia since the country's invasion, group chief executive James Taiclet said Sunday.
- Southwest Gas Holdings reached a deal with Carl Icahn on Friday after months of battle that resulted in the group's chief executive being replaced and the billionaire investor being given four seats on the board.
Main earnings reports today: Duke Energy, Westpac, Exelon, Microchip, Infineon, BioNTech, Tyson Foods, Palantir, ICA Gruppen...
