  • Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk have been accused by President Biden of charging "unreasonably" high prices. Additionally, Eli Lilly recently received FDA approval for its Alzheimer's drug.
  • Apple is anticipated to gain an observer role on the board of OpenAI as part of an AI partnership deal.
  • A court has overturned a favorable ruling for Bank of America due to a conflict of interest.
  • Walmart is reportedly in negotiations to sell its medical clinic operations.
  • Paramount is in talks to offload the BET network for $1.6 billion, and shares surged 6.5% in pre-market trading after National Amusements reached a preliminary deal to sell its majority stake to Skydance Media.
  • General Motors reported delivering around 1.3 million vehicles in the first half of the year.
  • Rivian has refuted claims that it is planning to produce electric vehicles at Volkswagen's new US plant, with shares dipping 1.5% in after-hours trading.
  • Philip Morris has been fined 900,000 euros on appeal in France.
  • DOF Group has raised NOK 1.06 billion through the sale of shares to finance a commercial agreement with AP Moller Maersk.
  • BASF has terminated investment talks related to lithium assets in Chile.
  • Shell and TotalEnergies have shown interest in a 40% stake in a potential oil discovery by Galp Energia offshore Namibia.
  • Germany intends to block the sale of Volkswagen subsidiary MAN Energy Solutions' gas turbine division to a Chinese company.
  • JD.com is considered a potential acquirer of Evri.
  • Rio Tinto is planning to construct two new solar farms in Australia's Northern Territory.
  • Anglo American has had its BBB+ rating confirmed by Fitch.
  • Holcim is planning to shut down its historic Holderbank site.
  • Vodafone has priced its offer to repurchase $1.50 billion of its 2025 bonds.
  • Grifols' Scranton unit has completed a debt refinancing agreement.
  • Tesla's stock rose by 10.2% on Tuesday and an additional 3.7% in pre-market trading on Wednesday after reporting better-than-expected vehicle deliveries for the second quarter. Wedbush Securities and Canaccord Genuity have raised their price targets for the company.
  • Southwest Airlines has implemented a "poison pill" to fend off pressure from activist investor Elliott Investment Management.
  • Alaska Airlines' flight attendants are set to receive a significant 32% pay raise under a new tentative three-year agreement.
  • Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment's former CEO refused to testify in court as the company faces bankruptcy-related charges.
  • New York Community Bancorp will enact a share consolidation after the market closes on July 11.