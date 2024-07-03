- Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk have been accused by President Biden of charging "unreasonably" high prices. Additionally, Eli Lilly recently received FDA approval for its Alzheimer's drug.
- Apple is anticipated to gain an observer role on the board of OpenAI as part of an AI partnership deal.
- A court has overturned a favorable ruling for Bank of America due to a conflict of interest.
- Walmart is reportedly in negotiations to sell its medical clinic operations.
- Paramount is in talks to offload the BET network for $1.6 billion, and shares surged 6.5% in pre-market trading after National Amusements reached a preliminary deal to sell its majority stake to Skydance Media.
- General Motors reported delivering around 1.3 million vehicles in the first half of the year.
- Rivian has refuted claims that it is planning to produce electric vehicles at Volkswagen's new US plant, with shares dipping 1.5% in after-hours trading.
- Philip Morris has been fined 900,000 euros on appeal in France.
- DOF Group has raised NOK 1.06 billion through the sale of shares to finance a commercial agreement with AP Moller Maersk.
- BASF has terminated investment talks related to lithium assets in Chile.
- Shell and TotalEnergies have shown interest in a 40% stake in a potential oil discovery by Galp Energia offshore Namibia.
- Germany intends to block the sale of Volkswagen subsidiary MAN Energy Solutions' gas turbine division to a Chinese company.
- JD.com is considered a potential acquirer of Evri.
- Rio Tinto is planning to construct two new solar farms in Australia's Northern Territory.
- Anglo American has had its BBB+ rating confirmed by Fitch.
- Holcim is planning to shut down its historic Holderbank site.
- Vodafone has priced its offer to repurchase $1.50 billion of its 2025 bonds.
- Grifols' Scranton unit has completed a debt refinancing agreement.
- Tesla's stock rose by 10.2% on Tuesday and an additional 3.7% in pre-market trading on Wednesday after reporting better-than-expected vehicle deliveries for the second quarter. Wedbush Securities and Canaccord Genuity have raised their price targets for the company.
- Southwest Airlines has implemented a "poison pill" to fend off pressure from activist investor Elliott Investment Management.
- Alaska Airlines' flight attendants are set to receive a significant 32% pay raise under a new tentative three-year agreement.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment's former CEO refused to testify in court as the company faces bankruptcy-related charges.
- New York Community Bancorp will enact a share consolidation after the market closes on July 11.
Global markets live: Eli Lilly, Apple, Walmart, Shell, Rio Tinto...
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies across the world. Here's a short recap for your convenience: