Corporate results:
- Bureau Veritas targets moderate organic revenue growth.
- EssilorLuxottica: Q1 revenues higher than expected.
- American Express was down 1.2 percent in pre-market trading after reporting first-quarter earnings per share of $2.40, compared with $2.66 expected.
- Fnac Darty confirms its targets after stable Q1 revenues.
- Gaztransport & Technigaz targets confirmed after Q1 revenues up 17.2
- Gecina: 2023 recurring earnings per share target confirmed at EUR 5.80 to 5.90
- Ipsos: Activity contracted in Q1 but targets are confirmed.
- Holcim raises its full-year guidance after a better-than-expected first quarter.
- Mercedes reports better-than-expected Q1 preliminary results.
- Salvatore Ferragamo sales are down in Q1.
- Philip Morris International - Marlboro Cigarette maker cut its full-year profit forecast on Thursday, citing higher tobacco leaf prices, energy and labour costs, which weighed on the stock, which was down 2 percent in premarket trading.
- Blackstone on Thursday reported a 36% decline in first-quarter distributable earnings per share amid a slowdown in the housing market.
- International Business Machines (IBM) beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter profit and reported better-than-expected demand for IT services, sending its stock up 1.8% before the open.
In other news:
- AT&T stock collapsed 10% yesterday on Wall Street, its biggest drop since 2000, after poor quarterly results.
- After unleashing a price war, Tesla is raising prices on some models in the U.S.
- Negotiations with Lufthansa are "very advanced" regarding ITA Airways, according to Rome.
- Bed Bath & Beyond fell 14.4% in premarket trading as the Wall Street Journal reported that the home goods retailer was preparing to file for bankruptcy this weekend.
- Henkel sells its Russian business for 600 MEUR.
- FirstGroup and infrastructure fund I Squared are considering competing bids for parts of Deutsche Bahn's international transport business, Arriva.
- Credit Suisse is facing a $160m lawsuit over the sale of subprime mortgages.
- Eni begins drilling the Raia-1 well offshore Mozambique.
- Sony Interactive Entertainment acquires Firewalk Studios from ProbablyMonsters.
- IMCD acquires Swedish minerals and chemicals distributor ACM.
