Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

Global markets live: Ford, Intel, Cisco, EasyJet, Oatly...

05/20/2021 | 11:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today, markets react negatively to Cisco's results, ByteDance CEO resigns, and there's a new introduction on the Nasdaq...

 

Major earnings releases. Tencent, Applied Materials, National Grid, Ross Stores, NN Group, Bouygues, Embracer, Kingfisher, Royal Mail, Dufry, Tikehau... 

  • Cisco: quarterly results are not well received, with the stock plunging more than 5% in the after-hours.
  • Deutsche Telekom: the German operator is targeting 3-5% growth in adjusted earnings each year by 2024.
  • Dufry: the airport retailer continued to suffer from a 68% decline in Q1 revenue to CHF460m, well below expectations.
  • easyJet: H1 loss slightly lower than expected but totaling -GBP701m.
  • Kingfisher: the group is targeting a better-than-expected half-year pre-tax profit.
  • Deutsche Lufthansa suspends coupon payments on its 2075 hybrid bond while government aid remains in place.
  • ByteDance co-founder Zhang Yimin resigns as CEO.
  • Ford and SK Innovation are expected to announce a joint venture in batteries.
  • Blackstone buys St. Modwen for GBp 542 per share.
  • Oatly raises $1.4bn in its IPO on Nasdaq, valuing the Swedish company at around $10bn.
  • Intel 's shareholders rejected the management's compensation plan.

 


© MarketScreener.com 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIA GROUP -3.29% 2.94 Real-time Quote.11.76%
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC. 2.97% 128.47 Delayed Quote.44.61%
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC. 0.98% 31.8 Delayed Quote.14.38%
BOUYGUES 0.31% 32.84 Real-time Quote.-2.70%
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. 0.60% 52.83 Delayed Quote.17.25%
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. 0.63% 12.194 Real-time Quote.17.42%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG 0.52% 10.868 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 2.51% 17.008 Delayed Quote.10.95%
DUFRY AG -0.69% 55.08 Delayed Quote.-0.22%
EASYJET PLC -2.05% 962.8 Delayed Quote.18.43%
ECONOCOM GROUP SE -0.31% 3.2 Real-time Quote.29.70%
EUROPLASMA 0.00% 0.942 Real-time Quote.-57.98%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 2.77% 12.4453 Delayed Quote.37.77%
FREY 0.00% 32.8 Real-time Quote.9.33%
INTEL CORPORATION 1.10% 55.99 Delayed Quote.10.08%
KINGFISHER PLC -0.56% 374.2 Delayed Quote.39.16%
MERCIALYS 1.04% 10.64 Real-time Quote.45.84%
NANOBIOTIX 2.71% 12.9 Real-time Quote.-8.99%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.65% 13521.754527 Delayed Quote.3.19%
NATIONAL GRID PLC 2.18% 950.9 Delayed Quote.7.58%
NN GROUP N.V. 0.02% 43.1 Real-time Quote.21.28%
NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR 9.80% 214 Real-time Quote.41.23%
ROSS STORES, INC. -1.85% 122.73 Delayed Quote.1.90%
ROYAL MAIL PLC 2.82% 539.8 Delayed Quote.55.46%
S&P 500 1.11% 4161.26 Delayed Quote.9.90%
SK INNOVATION CO., LTD. 1.46% 278000 End-of-day quote.46.32%
ST. MODWEN PROPERTIES PLC 2.06% 545 Delayed Quote.33.50%
STELLANTIS N.V. 2.05% 15.012 Real-time Quote.0.00%
STELLANTIS N.V. 1.87% 15.006 Delayed Quote.0.48%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.25% 609 End-of-day quote.7.98%
TF1 -0.92% 8.59 Real-time Quote.31.56%
THALES 0.34% 82.42 Real-time Quote.9.67%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. 2.36% 89.5799 Delayed Quote.35.10%
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY 2.10% 42.975 Delayed Quote.-18.08%
TIKEHAU CAPITAL SCA -0.40% 24.7 Real-time Quote.-3.50%
VALBIOTIS 2.61% 7.48 Real-time Quote.20.30%
VALLOUREC -1.11% 28.48 Real-time Quote.7.68%
VALNEVA SE -3.37% 12.06 Real-time Quote.61.03%
WIRECARD AG -1.00% 0.3861 Delayed Quote.24.96%