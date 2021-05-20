Global markets live: Ford, Intel, Cisco, EasyJet, Oatly...

Major earnings releases. Tencent, Applied Materials, National Grid, Ross Stores, NN Group, Bouygues, Embracer, Kingfisher, Royal Mail, Dufry, Tikehau...
- Cisco: quarterly results are not well received, with the stock plunging more than 5% in the after-hours.
- Deutsche Telekom: the German operator is targeting 3-5% growth in adjusted earnings each year by 2024.
- Dufry: the airport retailer continued to suffer from a 68% decline in Q1 revenue to CHF460m, well below expectations.
- easyJet: H1 loss slightly lower than expected but totaling -GBP701m.
- Kingfisher: the group is targeting a better-than-expected half-year pre-tax profit.
- Deutsche Lufthansa suspends coupon payments on its 2075 hybrid bond while government aid remains in place.
- ByteDance co-founder Zhang Yimin resigns as CEO.
- Ford and SK Innovation are expected to announce a joint venture in batteries.
- Blackstone buys St. Modwen for GBp 542 per share.
- Oatly raises $1.4bn in its IPO on Nasdaq, valuing the Swedish company at around $10bn.
- Intel 's shareholders rejected the management's compensation plan.