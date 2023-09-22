- America's three historic automakers (General Motors, Ford and Stellantis) enter final hours to avoid wider UAW strike
- Permira and Blackstone are courting Adevinta, owner of French website Le Bon Coin.
- Microsoft will integrate OpenAI's new image generator into Bing.
- Novo Nordisk found bacteria in diabetes pill ingredients in a North Carolina plant.
- BP Plc and Shell sign agreement with Trinidad to explore deepwater blocks.
- Jaguar signed an agreement with Tesla to provide access to over 12,000 superchargers using the NACS connector.
- JSW in talks with LG Energy Solution to manufacture batteries for electric vehicles in India.
- ABB wins order for power systems for Samskip's hydrogen-powered ships.
- Coty goes ahead with plans to list on the Paris Stock Exchange, according to Bloomberg.
- HitecVision sold a 6.3% stake in oil and gas company Var Energi for 4.56 billion Norwegian kroner ($423.34 million).
- Google considers dropping Broadcom as supplier of AI chips (already announced in yesterday's session).
- Straumann acquires stake in China's AlliedStar.
- Activision Blizzard gained 1.7% and Microsoft 0.4% in pre-market trading as the UK competition authority, the CMA, declared that the remedy proposed by the Redmond group "opened the door" to a green light for the proposed takeover of the "Call of Duty" publisher.
- Amazon announced on Friday its intention to offer advertising on its Prime Video on-demand service from early 2024.
- Alibaba was up 4.5% before the opening of trading in New York, as its logistics arm Cainiao plans to file for an initial public offering in Hong Kong next week, raising at least $1 billion, according to Bloomberg.
- McDonalds will raise royalties for new franchisees from 4% to 5% from January 1, 2024, the first increase in nearly three decades, CNBC reported Friday.
- Merck announced Friday that its cancer immunotherapy Keytruda in combination with Japanese partner Eisai's drug had failed to meet the primary endpoints of a late-stage study for the treatment of lung cancer patients.
- Intel - The European Commission announced on Friday that it had reimposed a €376.36 million fine on the American semiconductor manufacturer for abuse of a dominant position.
- United States Steel - Canadian steelmaker Stelco is preparing a takeover bid for its U.S. competitor, Bloomberg reported on Thursday. U.S. Steel gained 1.5% in after-hours trading.
- Citigroup has warned its UK-based employees that redundancies are likely as the bank implements a major reorganization plan, according to a note seen by Reuters on Friday.
- Warner BrosDiscovery said on Thursday it planned to increase production capacity at its UK studios by more than 50%.
- Hilton Worldwide Holdings said on Thursday it was working to ensure that compulsory charges are displayed upfront on all its websites and apps at a time when hotel operators are being criticized for their lack of transparency.