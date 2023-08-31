- Eiffage reports a 10.4% rise in first-half sales, after a less buoyant second quarter.
- Pernod Ricard reports strong annual results, but acknowledges a sluggish first quarter in China and the United States. At the same time, the Group launched structural changes to speed up decision-making.
- Kering is close to a $7 billion takeover of US celebrity agency CAA.
- L'Oréal completes purchase of Australian beauty brand Aesop for $2.5 bn.
- Eramet announces the gradual resumption of its activities in Gabon.
- UBS published strong quarterly results and will finally fully integrate Credit Suisse's Swiss bank.
- Salesforce better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and raised its sales forecast for the current quarter.
- Microsoft will dissociate its Teams messaging service from its Office suite and facilitate the integration of competing products into its software, the group said on Thursday, anxious to avoid a possible fine from the European Commission.
- Goldman Sachs - TxB, the transaction banking arm of the US investment bank, has decided not to work with new high-risk clients in the fintech sector following a warning from the Fed to do so, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
- Tesla is under federal investigation in the US over the claimed range performance of its electric vehicles.
- Chewy - Sales forecast for the current quarter are below Wall Street expectations.
- Baidu launched its conversational robot in China, the answer to ChatGPT.
- Glencore investors claim damages for misleading prospectus statements.
- Amazon is threatened with legal action by the FDA for allegedly selling "unapproved" drugs.
- IBM receives approval for its federal human resources shared services solution.
- The European regulator approves a new Pfizer-adapted vaccine for Covid-19.
- Apple is testing the use of 3D printers to manufacture parts for some of its products.
- Cadence Design Systems collaborates with Arm on the Neoverse V2 platform.
- Iren appoints Paolo Emilio Signorini as new CEO and Managing Director.
- The FDA reports manufacturing process control violations at Reckitt Benckiser baby formula plants.
- Pharmanutra obtains "Novel Food" classification in the UK for Lipocet.
Today's main earnings reports: Broadcom, Pernod Ricard, VMware, Lululemon, Dollar General, Adevinta, Ambu, Strabag, Ackermans...