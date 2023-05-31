  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise: The share price fell 8% after quarterly results.
  • HP inc - The group's quarterly sales fell short of market expectations due to the impact of inflation on PC demand. The IT group's shares were down 4.7% in pre-market trading.
  • American Airlines on Wednesday raised its profit target for the second quarter, thanks to lower kerosene costs and strong demand. The airline gained 2% in pre-market trading.
  • Nvidia became the 9th stock to flirt with a capitalization of $1,000 billion.
  • Capri, owner of the Versace and Michael Kors luxury brands, gained 5% in premarket trading after reporting better-than-expected quarterly sales and earnings, boosted by higher sales in China.
  • Goldman Sachs prepares a new redundancy plan, according to the Wall Street Journal.
  • François-Xavier Roger leaves Nestlé, where he will be replaced by Anna Manz as CFO, from the London Stock Exchange.
  • Rolls-Royce shaken on the stock market after reports of lawsuits in India.
  • Swedish bank Handelsbanken sells Finnish activities for EUR 1.4 bn.
  • Credit Suisse reportedly abandons China bank project to avoid regulatory conflict with UBS.
  • Glencore to invest $1.5 bn to expand copper mine in Peru.
  • Tornos considers merger with Starrag.
  • Crippa family sells 4.2% stake in Technoprobe.
    Today's main earnings reports: Salesforce, CrowdStrike, Veeva, NetApp, Chewy, Okta... The full earnings calendar is here.