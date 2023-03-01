Global markets live: HP, Kohl's, Lowe's, BP, Rivian...

Corporate results:

Aston Martin: 2022 net loss stands at £118m. Beiersdorf: The group posts double-digit sales growth in 2022. HP Inc: The stock gains 3% after the publication of its quarterly results. Implenia: The construction group resumes payment of a dividend. The 2022 results were up. Just Eat Takeaway: Revenues were close to expectations and the company posted a slightly positive Ebitda. Kuehne + Nagel: Results look close to expectations. Dividend raised to CHF 14. Moncler: Annual profit rises to €606.7m. Puma: Expects operating profit of €590-670 million for 2023. Kohl's reported a surprise quarterly loss and expects full-year profit to be well below expectations, as heavy promotions to boost demand in apparel impacted the group's margins. Lowe's - The home improvement retailer expects sales to be below analysts' estimates due to sluggish demand. Abercrombie & Fitch expects annual sales growth to exceed expectations. AMC Entertainment reported a more than 15% decline in revenue and widened its losses in the fourth quarter. The movie theater chain was down 7% before the opening.

In other news:

Eni finalizes the acquisition of BP Plc's Algerian business. Rivian shares fall 10% in after-hours trading after announcing a lower-than-expected vehicle production target for 2023. Credit Suisse was tackled by Finma in the Greensill case. ProSiebenSat postpones the publication of its financial statements. US biotech company Novavax is in trouble. Saipem aims to raise €750m through asset sales. Tesla will invest about $5bn in a factory in Mexico. OC Oerlikon completes the acquisition of Riri. Equinor acquires interests in oil and gas discoveries in Norway from Wellesley. Shell completes the sale of its interest in a California oil asset to the German company IKAV. Ferrovial will complete a reverse merger with its wholly owned Dutch subsidiary Ferrovial International SE as the acquiring company. Merck drops Phase III trial of combination therapy with Keytruda to treat prostate cancer. Marriott International signs an agreement with Grimit to launch the Ritz-Carlton brand in Italy. Top earnings reports today: Salesforce, Lowe's, Royal Bank of Canada, Petrobras, Snowflake, Reckitt, Kuehne + Nagel, Cellnex, Beiersdorf.