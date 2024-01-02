- The Netherlands partially revoked ASML's export license to China, minimizing the impact.
- Happy new year! Nokia warns again about its targets.
- Avangrid (subsidiary of Iberdrola) terminates agreement to acquire PNM Resources.
- HSBC sells its French retail banking business to Cerberus investment fund.
- Roche acquires part of the LumiraDx diagnostics platform for $295 million.
- BYD, the Chinese EV giant, announces a 62% increase in vehicle sales in 2023.
- AP Moller Maersk continues to schedule routes through the Suez Canal despite the Houthi attack.
- Baidu abandons bid for JOYY.
- Outgoing BT Group chief executive Philip Jansen is among the potential candidates to become chairman of marketing services company WPP, Sky News reported.
- Unilever is under pressure from activists who want to know the details of its tax arrangement in Russia, given the disparities between its figures and analysts' estimates.
- UnitedHealth sells its Brazilian business to a private investor and reaffirms its earnings outlook for 2024.
- Vestas signs orders in the USA and Italy.
- Galapagos sells Jyseleca to Aflasigma.
- DoorDash looks to diversify beyond its core business of home meal delivery, reported the Financial Times.
- Exxon Mobil sells the West Qurna 1 oil field in Iraq to PetroChina.
- AllianceBernstein obtains a license to operate mutual funds in China.
- Chinese carmaker Geely raised its sales target for 2024 to 1.9 million units.
- Cofinimmo finalizes divestments and achieves its target for 2023.
- Egg producer Cal-Maine buys Tyson chicken plant in Missouri.
- Tesla- The Swedish automotive industry federation Mobility Sweden says the carmaker recorded 1,789 new registrations in December, compared with 1,645 over the same period in 2022, an increase of 9%.