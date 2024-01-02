 

  • The Netherlands partially revoked ASML's export license to China, minimizing the impact.
  • Happy new year! Nokia warns again about its targets.
  • Avangrid (subsidiary of Iberdrola) terminates agreement to acquire PNM Resources.
  • HSBC sells its French retail banking business to Cerberus investment fund.
  • Roche acquires part of the LumiraDx diagnostics platform for $295 million.
  • BYD, the Chinese EV giant, announces a 62% increase in vehicle sales in 2023.
  • AP Moller Maersk continues to schedule routes through the Suez Canal despite the Houthi attack.
  • Baidu abandons bid for JOYY.
  • Outgoing BT Group chief executive Philip Jansen is among the potential candidates to become chairman of marketing services company WPP, Sky News reported.
  • Unilever is under pressure from activists who want to know the details of its tax arrangement in Russia, given the disparities between its figures and analysts' estimates.
  • UnitedHealth sells its Brazilian business to a private investor and reaffirms its earnings outlook for 2024.
  • Vestas signs orders in the USA and Italy.
  • Galapagos sells Jyseleca to Aflasigma.
  • DoorDash looks to diversify beyond its core business of home meal delivery, reported the Financial Times.
  • Exxon Mobil sells the West Qurna 1 oil field in Iraq to PetroChina.
  • AllianceBernstein obtains a license to operate mutual funds in China.
  • Chinese carmaker Geely raised its sales target for 2024 to 1.9 million units.
  • Cofinimmo finalizes divestments and achieves its target for 2023.
  • Egg producer Cal-Maine buys Tyson chicken plant in Missouri.
  • Tesla- The Swedish automotive industry federation Mobility Sweden says the carmaker recorded 1,789 new registrations in December, compared with 1,645 over the same period in 2022, an increase of 9%.