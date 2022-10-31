Advanced search
Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Global markets live: IAG, Credit Suisse, Foxconn, General Motors, Blackstone...

10/31/2022 | 12:13pm EDT
Everyday, the MarketScreener teams selects the most important news about listed companies across the world. here is a short recap for your convenience:

 

 

 

Corporate results:

 

In other news:

  • International Consolidated Airlines, the parent company of British Airways and Iberia, is reportedly eyeing TAP and EasyJet, according to The Times of London.
  • Blackstone will buy Emerson Electric's HVAC division for $14 billion.
  • Credit Suisse has contacted a syndicate of 20 banks to raise $4 billion. The price of the new shares is set at CHF 4.07.
  • Foxconn (Hon Hai Precision) is expected to record a 30% drop in Apple iPhone production in November amid confinements in China.
  • Musk will offer a choice between different versions of Twitter.
  • General Motors is temporarily suspending its advertising on Twitter until it learns about the future direction of the network.
  • Blackstone, KKR and Apollo are reportedly under DOJ antitrust investigation for their practices of placing executives from one industry on the board of a company in the same industry.
  • ConocoPhillips takes a new stake in a gas project in Qatar.
  • Emerson Electric announced the sale of a majority stake in its climate technology business to BLACKSTONE in a deal that values the division at $14 billion.
  • Meta Platforms - The social networking group's chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, will testify in a proceeding brought by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the U.S. antitrust authority, which is arguing to block Meta's takeover of virtual reality company Within Unlimited.
  • Thermo Fisher announced Monday that it has acquired diagnostics company Binding Site from a consortium led by Nordic Capital in a deal worth $2.6 billion.
  • Verisk Analytics said it completed the sale of its energy research and consulting subsidiary Wood Mackenzie to Veritas Capital for $3.1 billion.

Top earnings reports today: Stryker, Mondelez, Daiichi Sankyo, NXP Semiconductors, Astellas Pharma, Komatsu, Applus, Shop Apotheke... All the agenda is here.


© MarketScreener.com 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. 0.28% 54.29 End-of-day quote.-25.04%
APPLE INC. -1.06% 154.14 Delayed Quote.-12.29%
APPLUS SERVICES, S.A. -1.72% 6.01 Delayed Quote.-24.49%
ASTELLAS PHARMA INC. 0.91% 2046.5 Delayed Quote.8.42%
BLACKSTONE INC. -1.16% 91.94 Delayed Quote.-27.99%
CONOCOPHILLIPS 0.07% 127.25 Delayed Quote.76.18%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 4.66% 4.108 Delayed Quote.-55.75%
DAIICHI SANKYO CO., LTD. 2.71% 4767 Delayed Quote.58.67%
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO. 0.22% 87.61 Delayed Quote.-5.99%
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD. -0.97% 8.2 End-of-day quote.-31.21%
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA 6.47% 27.98 Delayed Quote.-54.04%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 1.08% 39.27 Delayed Quote.-33.74%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. 5.19% 121.46 Delayed Quote.-19.09%
KKR & CO. INC. -0.16% 49.31 Delayed Quote.-33.72%
KOMATSU LTD. 0.80% 2848 Delayed Quote.4.90%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -4.56% 94.66 Delayed Quote.-70.51%
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. 0.36% 61.9 Delayed Quote.-6.95%
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V. -2.66% 147.64 Delayed Quote.-33.42%
PHARMARON BEIJING CO., LTD. -7.41% 52 End-of-day quote.-44.79%
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. 1.20% 42.07 Delayed Quote.-63.35%
STRYKER CORPORATION -0.14% 228.95 Delayed Quote.-14.28%
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC 1.76% 512.955 Delayed Quote.-24.49%
TWITTER, INC. 0.66% 53.7 End-of-day quote.0.00%
VERISK ANALYTICS, INC. 3.05% 186.6 Delayed Quote.-20.81%
