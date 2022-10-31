Global markets live: IAG, Credit Suisse, Foxconn, General Motors, Blackstone...

Corporate results:
In other news:
- International Consolidated Airlines, the parent company of British Airways and Iberia, is reportedly eyeing TAP and EasyJet, according to The Times of London.
- Blackstone will buy Emerson Electric's HVAC division for $14 billion.
- Credit Suisse has contacted a syndicate of 20 banks to raise $4 billion. The price of the new shares is set at CHF 4.07.
- Foxconn (Hon Hai Precision) is expected to record a 30% drop in Apple iPhone production in November amid confinements in China.
- Musk will offer a choice between different versions of Twitter.
- General Motors is temporarily suspending its advertising on Twitter until it learns about the future direction of the network.
- Blackstone, KKR and Apollo are reportedly under DOJ antitrust investigation for their practices of placing executives from one industry on the board of a company in the same industry.
- ConocoPhillips takes a new stake in a gas project in Qatar.
- Emerson Electric announced the sale of a majority stake in its climate technology business to BLACKSTONE in a deal that values the division at $14 billion.
- Meta Platforms - The social networking group's chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, will testify in a proceeding brought by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the U.S. antitrust authority, which is arguing to block Meta's takeover of virtual reality company Within Unlimited.
- Thermo Fisher announced Monday that it has acquired diagnostics company Binding Site from a consortium led by Nordic Capital in a deal worth $2.6 billion.
- Verisk Analytics said it completed the sale of its energy research and consulting subsidiary Wood Mackenzie to Veritas Capital for $3.1 billion.
Top earnings reports today: Stryker, Mondelez, Daiichi Sankyo, NXP Semiconductors, Astellas Pharma, Komatsu, Applus, Shop Apotheke... All the agenda is here.