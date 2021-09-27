Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

Global markets live: Intel, Apple, Rolls-Royce, Raytheon, MGM...

09/27/2021 | 11:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Every day, the Marketscreener team compiles and summarizes the most important news related to listed companies around the world.

 

 

 

  • TotalEnergies and Safran sign a partnership to accelerate the move towards a carbon-neutral aviation industry.
  • Credit Suisse Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio has denied speculation that he would like to replace CEO Thomas Gottstein.
  • EQT is offering EUR 470 per share to buy Zooplus, which is turning to the Swedish fund at the expense of Hellman & Friedman, which had offered EUR 460.
  • Intel lays the foundation stone for two new semiconductor plants in Arizona.
  • Fuel shortages at a third of BP Plc's UK service stations.
  • Apple TV+ had fewer than 20 million subscribers in the US and Canada as of July, far behind other streaming services.
  • Rolls-Royce wins a US Air Force contract worth up to $2.6 billion.
  • Chinese authorities arrest HNA's chairman and CEO. Huawei CFO may leave Canada.
  • Polestar may go public via SPAC Gores Guggenheim.
  • Raytheon - Rolls-Royce's F-130 engines have been chosen to replace those of Pratt & Whitney, a Raytheon subsidiary, in a contract won by the British group for the US Air Force's B-52 bombers, which could be worth up to 2.6 billion dollars.
  • Apple, Tesla - Several suppliers of the two groups based in China, such as Unimicron Technology, Eson Precision and Concraft Holding, have suspended production for several days to comply with new rules on energy consumption and emissions, creating tensions in supply chains.
  • Amazon.com will offer insurance services to small and medium-sized businesses in Britain, its first foray into the sector, brokerage firm Superscript announced Monday.
  • Alphabet - Google, the company's main subsidiary, will cut its commission on software sales on its cloud marketplace to 3 percent from 20 percent, CNBC reported, citing a source.
  • Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna - The European Commission is proposing to extend its mechanism for monitoring and limiting exports of COVID-19 vaccines outside the European Union (EU) that is due to end this week, a spokesman for the EU executive told Reuters on Monday.
  • MGM Resorts International - The group's Chinese subsidiary, MGM China, plunged 10.42 percent to 4.90 Hong Kong dollars on Monday on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange after hitting an all-time low in trading. Analysts at Citigroup believe that preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to remain in place in Macau, a Chinese special administrative region, until mid-October, which would impact the "Golden Week", a crucial vacation period in China.
  • Citi on Monday launched a technology hub in Bahrain, the first of its kind in the region, with the ambition to recruit 1,000 coders over the next 10 years, who will initially work on the bank's two main platforms, Citi Velocity and Citi FX Policy.

 


© MarketScreener.com 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACANTHE DÉVELOPPEMENT SE 9.18% 0.44 Real-time Quote.-4.28%
ADLPARTNER 2.56% 18.05 Real-time Quote.18.52%
AGROGENERATION -0.27% 0.186 Real-time Quote.93.46%
ALPHABET INC. -0.44% 2828.14 Delayed Quote.62.29%
APPLE INC. -0.95% 145.25 Delayed Quote.10.72%
BALYO 5.95% 1.424 Real-time Quote.-3.17%
BELIEVE 0.51% 18.022 Real-time Quote.0.00%
BIOCORP 6.50% 26.2 Real-time Quote.-16.33%
BIONTECH SE -3.02% 323.49 Delayed Quote.309.08%
BONDUELLE 3.29% 21.95 Real-time Quote.2.40%
BP PLC 3.01% 329.95 Delayed Quote.29.45%
CABASSE GROUP -4.38% 6.09 Real-time Quote.56.08%
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP -11.61% 2.36 End-of-day quote.-84.16%
CITIGROUP INC. 1.50% 72.29 Delayed Quote.15.44%
COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SE -3.49% 22.74 Real-time Quote.-16.65%
CONCENTRIX CORPORATION 0.17% 168.96 Delayed Quote.70.90%
CONCRAFT HOLDING CO., LTD. 1.63% 62.5 End-of-day quote.-27.75%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 2.91% 9.45 Delayed Quote.-19.35%
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. 3.26% 12.284 Real-time Quote.15.31%
FAURECIA SE 2.11% 41.15 Real-time Quote.-3.96%
FERMENTALG 3.23% 2.89 Real-time Quote.92.95%
GORES GUGGENHEIM, INC. 3.21% 10.47 Delayed Quote.0.00%
GROUPE LDLC 0.17% 59.4 Real-time Quote.38.00%
HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA -0.13% 60.34 Delayed Quote.14.06%
HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES 1.52% 26.5 Real-time Quote.4.35%
INTEL CORPORATION 0.81% 54.78 Delayed Quote.8.83%
ISTOXX FP GR DEC 2.54 (EUR) 0.15% 40.29 Delayed Quote.0.00%
MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED -7.91% 5.47 End-of-day quote.-58.93%
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL 2.89% 45.92 Delayed Quote.41.61%
MODERNA, INC. -4.02% 415.0334 Delayed Quote.311.74%
NEOVACS 0.00% 0.0027 Real-time Quote.-90.73%
NICOX SA. -0.15% 3.225 Real-time Quote.-25.75%
NIKKEI 225 -0.03% 30240.06 Real-time Quote.10.22%
NOVACYT -3.66% 3.504 Real-time Quote.-62.90%
NOVO NORDISK A/S -1.42% 631.8 Delayed Quote.50.45%
PFIZER, INC. 0.22% 43.985 Delayed Quote.19.37%
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 1.01% 57.8 Real-time Quote.40.43%
QUADIENT S.A. -0.84% 23.64 Real-time Quote.50.79%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC 10.44% 146.0168 Delayed Quote.31.53%
S&P 500 -0.07% 4449.79 Delayed Quote.18.62%
SAFRAN 3.23% 114.82 Real-time Quote.-3.94%
SENSORION 0.93% 1.958 Real-time Quote.29.33%
SUEZ 0.05% 19.705 Real-time Quote.21.42%
TESLA, INC. 1.20% 784.34 Delayed Quote.9.74%
TOTALENERGIES SE 3.51% 41.085 Real-time Quote.12.45%
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP. 0.70% 143 End-of-day quote.63.62%
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC -1.18% 993.268 Delayed Quote.12.57%
VOLUNTIS -0.11% 8.69 Real-time Quote.95.07%
ZOOPLUS AG 4.21% 485.6 Delayed Quote.174.32%