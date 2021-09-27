|
|
|
Global markets live: Intel, Apple, Rolls-Royce, Raytheon, MGM...
Every day, the Marketscreener team compiles and summarizes the most important news related to listed companies around the world.
- TotalEnergies and Safran sign a partnership to accelerate the move towards a carbon-neutral aviation industry.
- Credit Suisse Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio has denied speculation that he would like to replace CEO Thomas Gottstein.
- EQT is offering EUR 470 per share to buy Zooplus, which is turning to the Swedish fund at the expense of Hellman & Friedman, which had offered EUR 460.
- Intel lays the foundation stone for two new semiconductor plants in Arizona.
- Fuel shortages at a third of BP Plc's UK service stations.
- Apple TV+ had fewer than 20 million subscribers in the US and Canada as of July, far behind other streaming services.
- Rolls-Royce wins a US Air Force contract worth up to $2.6 billion.
- Chinese authorities arrest HNA's chairman and CEO. Huawei CFO may leave Canada.
- Polestar may go public via SPAC Gores Guggenheim.
- Raytheon - Rolls-Royce's F-130 engines have been chosen to replace those of Pratt & Whitney, a Raytheon subsidiary, in a contract won by the British group for the US Air Force's B-52 bombers, which could be worth up to 2.6 billion dollars.
- Apple, Tesla - Several suppliers of the two groups based in China, such as Unimicron Technology, Eson Precision and Concraft Holding, have suspended production for several days to comply with new rules on energy consumption and emissions, creating tensions in supply chains.
- Amazon.com will offer insurance services to small and medium-sized businesses in Britain, its first foray into the sector, brokerage firm Superscript announced Monday.
- Alphabet - Google, the company's main subsidiary, will cut its commission on software sales on its cloud marketplace to 3 percent from 20 percent, CNBC reported, citing a source.
- Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna - The European Commission is proposing to extend its mechanism for monitoring and limiting exports of COVID-19 vaccines outside the European Union (EU) that is due to end this week, a spokesman for the EU executive told Reuters on Monday.
- MGM Resorts International - The group's Chinese subsidiary, MGM China, plunged 10.42 percent to 4.90 Hong Kong dollars on Monday on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange after hitting an all-time low in trading. Analysts at Citigroup believe that preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to remain in place in Macau, a Chinese special administrative region, until mid-October, which would impact the "Golden Week", a crucial vacation period in China.
- Citi on Monday launched a technology hub in Bahrain, the first of its kind in the region, with the ambition to recruit 1,000 coders over the next 10 years, who will initially work on the bank's two main platforms, Citi Velocity and Citi FX Policy.
© MarketScreener.com 2021