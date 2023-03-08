Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies across the world. Here is a short recap for your convenience:

Corporate results:

Adidas: The dividend will be reduced to EUR 0.70. Continental: Targets an Ebit margin of 5.5 to 6.5% this year. CrowdStrike: The stock gains 5% post-trade after the release of its quarterly results. Darktrace: Lowers its cash flow forecast. Geberit: Net income beats guidance for 2022. Legal & General: Posted higher attributable profit for fiscal 2022. Logitech: Revenues expected to decline sharply in the first half of the new fiscal year, which begins in April. Symrise: Expects stable profit margin for 2023.

In other news:

Intel seeks $5B in additional German subsidies for a chip manufacturing facility. Airbus delivered 46 aircraft in February, for 99 gross orders. JetBlue and Spirit Airlines proceed with merger despite antitrust lawsuit from the U.S. Department of Justice. Yorks Holdings II places 23 million shares on the London Stock Exchange. The EU and Switzerland open an investigation into the fragrance industry following allegations of cartel activity, including Givaudan. Heineken reaffirms its intention to leave Russia and hopes for a deal in the first half of the year. ABN Amro and ASR Nederland enter AEX, Signify exits. Van Lanschot Kempen will enter the AMX with Allfunds and Signify. Ford Motor announced Wednesday a 40,000 yuan discount on its Mustang Mach-E electric SUVs in China until the end of April. PayPal announces Blake Jorgensen is stepping down as CFO. Siemens invests $220 million in a North Carolina railcar plant. Ferrexpo PLC denies any intention to sell its stake in Swiss subsidiary Ferrexpo AG, following press rumors. Salesforce unveils generative artificial intelligence for sales and Slack in partnership with OpenAI. Silvergate is in talks with FDIC officials on ways to save the bank. Tesla fell 1.1 percent in premarket trading after Berenberg lowered its recommendation on the automaker to "hold" from "buy." Boeing is close to closing an order with Japan Airlines (JAL) for at least 20 737 MAX planes, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. WeWork jumped 8 percent in premarket trading as the company held talks with investors to restructure more than $3 billion in outstanding debt and raise more cash, The New York Times reported Tuesday. Today's main earnings reports: Brown-Forman, Thales, Adidas, Geberit, Legal & General, Campbell Soup, Symrise, Continental. The whole agenda is here.