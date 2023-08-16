Corporate results:
- Admiral cuts dividend after a marginal rise in half-year earnings.
- Agilent fell 2% after lowering its guidance.
- Alcon improved Q2 results and revised upwards its outlook for fiscal 2023.
- Balfour Beatty reported lower first-half earnings and higher sales.
- Carlsberg reassured investors with its quarterly figures
- Nu Holdings rose 3.7% after the publication of its quarterly results.
In other news:
- Intel withdraws from its $5.4 billion acquisition of Tower Semiconductor, according to Reuters.
- Google to roll out new AI-powered search features.
- Target jumped around 8% in pre-market trading after better-than-expected quarterly results overshadowed downward revisions to sales and earnings forecasts for the current year. Competitor Walmart is due to publish its results on Thursday.
- Coinbase announced on Wednesday that it had received regulatory approval in the USA to offer cryptocurrency futures contracts to retail investors. Coinbase shares gained 5.5% in pre-market trading.
- Tesla has lowered the price of existing stocks of its Model S and Model X in China by up to 6.9%, the company announced on Wednesday. Its New York-listed Chinese competitors, such as XPeng , Li
- Auto and Nio, are down between 1.7% and 5.2% in pre-market trading.
- General Motors - South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor announced on Wednesday that its Indian subsidiary had bought out General Motors' Talegaon plant in the state of Maharashtra.
- Occidental Petroleum buys Carbon Engineering for $1.1 bn.
- Marks and Spencer could return to the FTSE 100 after revamping its financial image, according to the Telegraph.
- Hennes & Mauritz investigates abuses in Myanmar factories.
- Tenaris acquires Bredero Shaw from Mattr for $166 million.
Today's main earnings reports: Tencent Holdings, Cisco, Target, Aviva, Demant, Glanbia... The full earnings calendar is here.