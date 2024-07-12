- KKR is reportedly in discussions to dismantle media conglomerate Axel Springer, as per the Financial Times.
- The FTC is considering postponing its decision on Chevron's proposed acquisition of Hess.
- Apple has initiated legal action against the State of Florida regarding an additional corporate income tax assessment. In separate news, Apple has successfully obtained a dismissal from a California federal court regarding a proposed class action that accused the company of restricting access to iPhone application technology.
- Tesla has delayed the unveiling of its Robotaxi by two months.
- The chairwoman of the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee has expressed a desire for Boeing's CEO to testify as part of the preparations for new FAA legislation. Meanwhile, Boeing has informed customers about further delays in the delivery of the 737 Max, according to Bloomberg.
- Oracle has introduced a new intelligent data architecture designed for cloud environments.
- McDonald's is anticipated to report lower results for the second quarter, as projected by Morgan Stanley.
- The $8 billion acquisition of Viterra by Bunge may face delays. Additionally, Bunge and Glencore-backed Viterra have proposed remedies to secure approval from the European Union's competition authority for their $34 billion merger.
- Marathon Oil has reached a settlement with the U.S. government, agreeing to pay $241.5 million over greenhouse gas emissions.
- General Motors plans to use a $500 million government grant to transition its Lansing Grand River plant to electric vehicle production.
- Rheinmetall's CEO predicts the company will have an order backlog ranging between 60-70 billion euros by the end of 2024.
- Ericsson's sales dropped by 7% in the second quarter, although the results still surpassed expectations.
- Brunello Cucinelli has reported a 14.7% increase in sales for the first half of the year.
- Shell has announced the commencement of production at a gas field in Malaysia.
- Norwegian Air's profits for the second quarter have exceeded forecasts.
- CTS Eventim has secured the ticketing contract for the 2026 Winter Olympics.
- Novartis has shut down its technical research center in San Diego.
- Partners Group and Medan have acquired three residential projects in Madrid. Partners Group also reported an increase in assets under management in the first half of the year and confirmed its collection forecasts.
- DHL Group has made adjustments to its parcel service offerings.
- Implenia has been awarded a CHF 100 million contract for a railway construction project in Sweden.
- Calida Holding has received a binding offer for its Lafuma Mobilier division.
- Karnell Group has acquired a 90% stake in NE Engineering.
- Vale is collaborating with Komatsu and Cummins to develop low-emission trucks.
- Air China anticipates a loss of up to 3 billion yuan for the first half of the year.
- Citigroup's profits rose in the second quarter, buoyed by a 60% surge in investment banking revenue and gains in its services division.
- Wells Fargo's profits for the second quarter have slightly decreased to $4.91 billion, mainly due to higher deposit costs and competitive pressures.
- JPMorgan reported a substantial increase in quarterly earnings, reaching $18.15 billion, up from $14.47 billion a year earlier, thanks to higher investment banking fees and an $8 billion accounting gain from a share swap deal with Visa.
- BNY revealed a 10% rise in net income for the second quarter, as increased investment banking fees compensated for lower interest income.
- ConocoPhillips stated that it received a second request for information from the FTC regarding its planned acquisition of Marathon Oil.
- AT&T disclosed that data from approximately 109 million customer accounts, containing call and text records dating back to 2022, was illegally downloaded in April.
- Intel's venture into software is progressing well, with the company's chief technology officer suggesting that sales in the sector could reach one billion dollars by the end of 2027.
- Estee Lauder announced that CFO Tracey Travis will step down on June 30, 2025, after serving in the role for 12 years.
Today's main earnings reports: JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup... The full earnings calendar is here.