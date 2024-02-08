Corporate results:
- Kering suffers a 4% drop in Q4 sales.
- Publicis forecasts sales growth of 4% to 5% in 2024 and exceeds Q4 expectations.
- Société Générale aims to return to growth in 2024 after a complicated Q4.
- Coty gains around 1% in after-hours trading after reporting solid quarterly sales amid strong demand for cosmetics.
- Adyen exceeds earnings forecasts.
- Alibaba increases share buybacks despite sales below estimates.
- AP Moller Maersk reported Q4 earnings below forecasts. Oversupply of ships expected to affect 2024 earnings.
- Arm soared 22.4% in premarket trading after the company publishes full-year sales and earnings forecasts ahead of Wall Street expectations on the back of the artificial intelligence boom.
- AstraZeneca forecasts higher revenues and profits in 2024 thanks to resilient demand.
- British American Tobacco beat its full-year profit estimates.
- Deutsche Börse increased fourth-quarter earnings by 13%, in line with forecasts.
- Honda reported a 35% increase in third-quarter profit and raises its full-year guidance.
- KBC reported Q4 profits of €677 million.
- McKesson raised its full-year profit forecasts, but loses 3% after trading.
- O'Reilly fell by 5% after its accounts.
- Under Armour climbed 9.1% after raising its annual profit forecast due to lower input costs.
- Paypal fell by nearly 9% in pre-market trading, as the digital payments specialist anticipated flat growth in adjusted earnings this year, while investors were hopeful that the arrival of its new
- CEO Alex Chriss would result in a return to good momentum.Siemens AG exceeded its industrial profit forecasts for the first fiscal quarter.
- Swisscom saw 2023 profit increase thanks to Fastweb growth in Italy.
- Unilever forecasts modest improvement in underlying operating margin for current fiscal year.
- Walt Disney gained 6.1% in pre-market trading after its Board of Directors approves a $3 billion share buyback program for fiscal year 2024, relegating to the background the group's publication of quarterly sales slightly below analysts' expectations.
- Mattel advanced by around 2% in after-hours trading, as the maker of the Barbie doll announced that it expects earnings of between $1.35 and $1.45 per share this year, against a consensus of $1.37 according to LSEG data. The group is also planning a $1 billion share buyback program.
- Tapestry gained 2.9% in premarket trading, as the luxury group reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales on Thursday, with improved sales of its Coach handbags in North America offsetting weakness in its Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman brands.
- News Corp - The media conglomerate on Wednesday beat Wall Street forecasts for quarterly sales thanks to growth in the Dow Jones division, digital services in real estate and a rebound in the book publishing division. The stock is up more than 3% in after-hours trading.
- GoPro plunges 9% in after-hours trading after the group reports fourth-quarter sales below LSEG figures.
In other news:
- Nvidia's market value about to overtake Amazon's.
- Softbank surged 10% after ARM Holdings soars.
- The EU regulator checks the availability of drugs manufactured at Catalent sites and sold to Novo Nordisk.
- The UK competition regulator clears European agreement between Arcelik and Whirlpool.
- Berlin considers nationalizing Rosneft's activities in Germany.
- AP Moller Maersk is experiencing computer network problems that are disrupting operations at some sites in the Americas, Bloomberg reported.
- S&P downgraded Danish wind energy giant Orsted to BBB.
- Walgreens Boots pocketed $992 million after reducing its stake in Cencora for the third time.
- A US court overturned the latest government approvals for certain agricultural weedkillers sold by Bayer, BASF and Syngenta.
- Bill Ackman withdraws from Lowe's after the bet brought in $1.3 billion for Pershing Square funds.
- Meta challenges monitoring fee for EU online content rules.
- Apple - A federal judge in the United States on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit accusing the group of overpaying its CEO, Tim Cook, and other executives due to a miscalculation of their compensation.
- UnitedHealth- The health insurer announced Wednesday evening that its Chief Operating Officer, Dirk McMahon, would be retiring after more than 20 years with the company.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance announced on Wednesday that it had reduced its stake in pharmaceutical distributor Cencora for the third time in just over six months, raising approximately $992 million.
Today's main earnings reports: L'Oréal, AstraZeneca, Philip Morris, Siemens AG, ConocoPhillips, S&P Global, Unilever, Kering, Compass, Crédit Agricole, Adyen, AP Moller Maersk, Publicis, ArcelorMittal... The full earnings calendar is here.