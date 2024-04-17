Corporate results:
- LVMH reports organic growth of 3% in the first quarter. Initially downgraded post-trading, the stock eventually returned to the green.
- AB Volvo posts first-quarter adjusted operating profit ahead of expectations.
- Adidas raises its operating profit forecast for 2024 from €500m to €700m.
- ASML reports first-quarter profit of $1.3 billion, but lower-than-expected order intake.
- ASOS sinks into first-half losses and appoints Dave Murray as CFO.
- Continental reports preliminary Q1 figures below market expectations.
- Entain reports higher-than-expected online gaming revenues.
- JB Hunt loses 6% after its quarterly results.
- Just Eat Takeaway reports higher-than-expected gross transaction value for the first quarter.
- Rio Tinto disappoints with first-quarter iron ore shipments down 5%.
- Omnicom - Group sales and earnings beat Wall Street expectations thanks to strong demand for its advertising services. On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.67 per share, compared with $1.55 expected by consensus, according to LSEG data.
- United Airlines Holdings announced Tuesday that it expects higher-than-expected earnings for the current quarter, thanks to strong travel demand. The carrier expects adjusted earnings in the range of $3.75 to $4.25 per share for the quarter ending in June, compared with $3.76 per share expected by consensus.
In other news:
- Tapestry - The US antitrust regulator is preparing to block Tapestry's $8.5 billion takeover of Capri Holdings, the NYT Dealbook reported on Wednesday. Capri loses 5% before the opening.
- Citizens Financial reported lower first-quarter earnings on Wednesday, due to lower interest income.
- Ford will recall 456,565 Bronco Sport and Maverick vehicles due to a battery problem, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Wednesday.
- Eli Lilly - The weight-loss drug produced by the group helped reduce the frequency of irregular breathing in patients with obstructive sleep apnea by up to 63% on average in two late-stage trials, the company said Wednesday.
- Tesla asked its shareholders on Wednesday to vote in favor of CEO Elon Musk's compensation proposal.
- Envestnet, a software provider with a market value of around $3.5 billion, is considering options that could include a potential sale after receiving expressions of interest in a takeover bid, authorized sources said on Tuesday.
- Nike gains 1% before the opening, after good results from Adidas.
- Apple will consider building a factory in Indonesia, the group said on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley is to cut around 50 investment banking jobs in Asia-Pacific, according to several sources.
- Take-Two Interactive will cut 5% of its workforce.
- Vale announces 6% growth in first-quarter iron ore production.
- America Movil's first-quarter results fall due to the strength of the peso and antenna sales in 2023.