Global markets live: LVMH, Berkshire Hathaway, JetBlue, Walmart, Tencent...

- LVMH launches a share buyback program
- Berkshire Hathaway announced on Monday that it has increased its stake in Citigroup, McKesson and Paramount Global and that it has sold almost its entire stake in Verizon.
- Elon Musk says a deal to buy Twitter at a lower price than announced is not out of the question.
- CVC drops its bid to buy Bramble.
- Daimler Truck raises annual revenue forecast, record order book.
- JetBlue launched a $3.3 billion hostile takeover bid for Spirit Airlines.
- Sonova raises its dividend after a good fiscal year 2021/2022.
- Enel wants to sell 50% of its subsidiary Gridspertise.
- Walmart lowered its annual profit forecast due to high labor costs and inflation.
- The Home Depot raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast following strong first-quarter results.
- United Airlines raised its revenue estimate for the current quarter despite capacity cuts.
- Tencent Music reported a 15% decline in quarterly revenue, in line with market expectations.
- Video game publisher Take-Two Interactive reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit.
- KKR will buy British energy company ContourGlobal for 1.75 billion pounds ($2.08 billion).
- Intercontinental Exchange announced Tuesday that it will sell its stake in securities settlement platform Euroclear Holding for 709 million euros to Caisse des Dépôts and Belgian state-owned holding company SFPI.
- Activist investor Elliott Investment Management sold its stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter.
Main earnings reports today: Walmart, The Home Depot, Vodafone, Engie, Daimler Truck, Sonova, NIBE Industrier, Euronext, Deutsche Wohnen, Pershing Square ...