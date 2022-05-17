Log in
Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Global markets live: LVMH, Berkshire Hathaway, JetBlue, Walmart, Tencent...

05/17/2022 | 12:06pm EDT
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies around the world. Here's a short recap for your convenience:

 

 

 

  • LVMH launches a share buyback program
  • Berkshire Hathaway announced on Monday that it has increased its stake in Citigroup, McKesson and Paramount Global and that it has sold almost its entire stake in Verizon.
  • Elon Musk says a deal to buy Twitter at a lower price than announced is not out of the question.
  • CVC drops its bid to buy Bramble.
  • Daimler Truck raises annual revenue forecast, record order book.
  • JetBlue launched a $3.3 billion hostile takeover bid for Spirit Airlines.
  • Sonova raises its dividend after a good fiscal year 2021/2022.
  • Enel wants to sell 50% of its subsidiary Gridspertise.
  • Walmart lowered its annual profit forecast due to high labor costs and inflation.
  • The Home Depot raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast following strong first-quarter results.
  • United Airlines raised its revenue estimate for the current quarter despite capacity cuts.
  • Tencent Music reported a 15% decline in quarterly revenue, in line with market expectations.
  • Video game publisher Take-Two Interactive reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit.
  • KKR will buy British energy company ContourGlobal for 1.75 billion pounds ($2.08 billion).
  • Intercontinental Exchange announced Tuesday that it will sell its stake in securities settlement platform Euroclear Holding for 709 million euros to Caisse des Dépôts and Belgian state-owned holding company SFPI.
  • Activist investor Elliott Investment Management sold its stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter.

Main earnings reports today: Walmart, The Home Depot, Vodafone, Engie, Daimler Truck, Sonova, NIBE Industrier, Euronext, Deutsche Wohnen, Pershing Square ...


