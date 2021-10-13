Log in
Global markets live: LVMH, Blackrock, Qualcomm, Apple, Hasbro...

10/13/2021 | 11:48am EDT
Every day, the Marketscreener team compiles and summarizes the most important news related to listed companies around the world.

 

 

 

  • LVMH posts 40% organic growth for nine months, slightly better than expected.
  • JPMorgan Chase on Wednesday reported better-than-expected third-quarter profit on the back of a global surge in transactions, while its retail banking division benefited from higher interest income on loans.
  • Blackrock the world's No. 1 asset manager, reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings Wednesday as the economic recovery boosted assets under management and increased fees.
  • Qualcomm advanced 2.1% in premarket trading after announcing a new plan to buy back its own shares for $10 billion. It will launch a $10 billion share buyback program.
  • SAP raises its 2021 outlook.
  • Apple is down 0.8% in pre-market trading after a Bloomberg report that the U.S. technology giant has resigned itself to cutting up to 10 million units of iPhone 13 production for this year amid a global semiconductor shortage.
  • Tata Motors surges after TPG and ADQ join its electric vehicle project.
  • The EU is likely to open an investigation into Nvidia's proposed acquisition of Arm.
  • General Motors will recover $1.9 billion from LG after vehicle recalls for faulty batteries.
  • Stadler Rail has not given up hope on the Austrian contract that Alstom got cancelled.
  • Just Eat Takeaway orders up 25% in Q3.
  • Invesco denies allegations that it tried to harm the interests of Zee shareholders.
  • Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner has died.
  • Coolblue postpones its IPO.
  • Verbund raises its guidance.
  • Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) allocates nearly $5 billion to a battery recycling plant.

Major earnings reports: JPMorgan Chase, BlackRock, Delta Air Lines, Just Eat Takeaway, Fraport, Vilmorin, Fagron

 


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
2MX ORGANIC S.A. 0.30% 9.779 Real-time Quote.-8.61%
ALSTOM 1.11% 30.89 Real-time Quote.-34.46%
APPLE INC. -1.58% 139.3582 Delayed Quote.6.65%
BLACKROCK, INC. 4.41% 867.76 Delayed Quote.16.38%
BROADCOM INC. -0.49% 483.18 Delayed Quote.10.83%
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED 3.42% 522.26 End-of-day quote.48.75%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. -4.98% 41.365 Delayed Quote.8.28%
ECONOCOM GROUP SE -8.19% 2.86 Real-time Quote.25.86%
ENENSYS TECHNOLOGIES S.A. -0.47% 1.05 Real-time Quote.0.00%
ENGIE 0.66% 11.628 Real-time Quote.-7.73%
FRAPORT AG -0.03% 61.96 Delayed Quote.25.57%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -1.76% 57.9184 Delayed Quote.41.59%
HASBRO, INC. -1.31% 87.02 Delayed Quote.-5.35%
IMPLANET -6.35% 0.59 Real-time Quote.-43.85%
INVESCO LTD. 0.93% 24.44 Delayed Quote.39.01%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -2.20% 161.76 Delayed Quote.31.14%
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. -1.71% 63.87 Real-time Quote.-29.68%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE 3.16% 653.9 Real-time Quote.24.08%
NEWS INVEST 4.17% 1.75 Real-time Quote.73.27%
NIKKEI 225 -0.32% 28140.28 Real-time Quote.2.87%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 0.27% 207.43 Delayed Quote.58.34%
PIXIUM VISION 5.71% 1.036 Real-time Quote.20.10%
QUALCOMM, INC. 1.57% 124.86 Delayed Quote.-19.29%
SAP SE 3.90% 121.5 Delayed Quote.9.07%
STADLER RAIL AG -0.36% 38.94 Delayed Quote.-3.32%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 20.43% 506.75 End-of-day quote.175.86%
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS -0.71% 187.22 Delayed Quote.17.82%
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY 0.37% 52.485 Delayed Quote.1.87%
VILMORIN & CIE 2.10% 53.5 Real-time Quote.6.29%
VOLTALIA SA 4.86% 20.3 Real-time Quote.-25.11%