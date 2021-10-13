Global markets live: LVMH, Blackrock, Qualcomm, Apple, Hasbro...

- LVMH posts 40% organic growth for nine months, slightly better than expected.
- JPMorgan Chase on Wednesday reported better-than-expected third-quarter profit on the back of a global surge in transactions, while its retail banking division benefited from higher interest income on loans.
- Blackrock the world's No. 1 asset manager, reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings Wednesday as the economic recovery boosted assets under management and increased fees.
- Qualcomm advanced 2.1% in premarket trading after announcing a new plan to buy back its own shares for $10 billion. It will launch a $10 billion share buyback program.
- SAP raises its 2021 outlook.
- Apple is down 0.8% in pre-market trading after a Bloomberg report that the U.S. technology giant has resigned itself to cutting up to 10 million units of iPhone 13 production for this year amid a global semiconductor shortage.
- Tata Motors surges after TPG and ADQ join its electric vehicle project.
- The EU is likely to open an investigation into Nvidia's proposed acquisition of Arm.
- General Motors will recover $1.9 billion from LG after vehicle recalls for faulty batteries.
- Stadler Rail has not given up hope on the Austrian contract that Alstom got cancelled.
- Just Eat Takeaway orders up 25% in Q3.
- Invesco denies allegations that it tried to harm the interests of Zee shareholders.
- Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner has died.
- Coolblue postpones its IPO.
- Verbund raises its guidance.
- Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) allocates nearly $5 billion to a battery recycling plant.
Major earnings reports: JPMorgan Chase, BlackRock, Delta Air Lines, Just Eat Takeaway, Fraport, Vilmorin, Fagron