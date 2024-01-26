Corporate results:
- JCDecaux does better than expected in Q4, with organic growth of 10.3%.
- LVMH posts organic growth of 10% in Q4. The leather goods division is just in line with expectations.
- AB Volvo reports Q4 operating profit ahead of expectations.
- Fortum launches savings plan.
- Intel reported below-consensus quarterly sales on Thursday, in the face of uncertain demand for its chips used in servers and personal computers. The stock fell by 12.1% before the opening.
- Kone forecasts stable or slightly rising sales in 2024.
- Lonza confirms its margin target for 2024.
- Salvatore Ferragamo reports lower revenues in 2023 and warns that recovery may take time.
- SGS improves revenues but reports lower profits.
- Signify exceeds its core profit margin guidance for the fourth quarter.
- Visa reported an 8% rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, as the world's largest payment processor benefited from higher spending during the holiday season. The stock lost 0.6% after the close.
- Capital One Financial reported a 43% drop in fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, as the lender set aside more funds to cover non-performing loans and recorded a one-time charge related to government deposit insurance. The stock lost 1.4% after the close.
- KLA - The chipmaker reported quarterly earnings below Wall Street estimates on Thursday, citing sluggish demand in the electronics segment.
- American Express announced on Friday that it expects higher-than-expected annual profits for 2024. The stock gained nearly 3% in pre-market trading.
- T-Mobile US on Thursday forecast higher-than-expected monthly subscriber growth in 2024, as the company counted on its extensive 5G coverage and promotional offers to attract consumers. The stock lost 2.3% after the close
- Valero Energy - The refiner's fourth-quarter results beat Wall Street estimates thanks to better-than-expected results in refining and ethanol production, the company said Thursday.
- L3Harris beat fourth-quarter earnings expectations on Thursday, benefiting from rising demand for weapons and increased global defense spending. The stock lost 3.2% after the close.
In other news:
- FTC launches AI investigation into Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, OpenAI and Anthropic.
- BHP reviews a Brazilian Federal Court ruling on a R$155 billion ($31.53 billion) claim by the Federal Public Ministry regarding the 2015 collapse of the Fundao dam owned by Samarco.
- EU launches investigation into Norwegian salmon producers.
- Tesla will have to recall nearly 200,000 Model S, X and Y vehicles in the US due to a software malfunction that could obstruct drivers' visibility when reversing, the US highway safety authority said on Friday.
- Microsoft lays off 1,900 Activision employees after takeover, as well as at Xbox.
- Apple authorizes downloads outside the App Store in the EU, subject to new fees.
- Amazon plans to build two AWS data centers in Mississippi at a cost of $10 billion.
- Tellurian hires Lazard to find potential buyer.
- Salesforce will lay off around 700 employees, the latest round of layoffs to hit the tech sector, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
- Orsted to "reposition" its Skipjack project in the USA. In addition, the Dane and Eversource have submitted a new proposal for Sunrise Wind in response to New York's latest offshore wind tender.
- Equinor parts company with BP Plc for offshore wind projects in the USA.
- Levi Strauss forecast annual sales and earnings below Wall Street expectations on Thursday, and said it would cut 10% to 15% of its global workforce as the jeans manufacturer seeks to control costs amid a slowdown in its wholesale business. The stock lost 3.6% after the close.
- Lloyds to cut 1,600 jobs in its branch network.
- Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes files for insolvency in the USA.
- Eli Lilly's injection pen for Mounjaro was cleared by the UK regulator..
- Western Digital - The manufacturer of data storage products posted a larger-than-expected adjusted quarterly loss on Thursday, due to the impact of restructuring measures implemented by the company in its flash and HDD activities. The stock lost 4% after the close.
- PTC Therapeutics said Thursday that the European health regulator's advisory committee reaffirmed its negative opinion for its drug used to treat a rare muscle disease, sending the group down more than 11% in extended trading.
-
Brightspring Health Services, backed by KKR, priced its IPO below its target range on Thursday and will raise $633 million. The IPO values BrightSpring at $2.2 billion.
Today's main earnings reports: American Express Company, Colgate-Palmolive, AB Volvo, Lonza, Sartorius Stedim Biotech, SGS, Telia, Rémy Cointreau... The full earnings calendar is here.