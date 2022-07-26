Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services

Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Global markets live: Logitech, Coca-Cola, Whirlpool, 3M Unilever...

07/26/2022 | 11:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies across the world. Here is a short recap for your convenience (The list is updated during the session):

 

 

 

Corporate results:

  • DSV: The group raises its 2022 Ebit forecast.
  • EasyJet: Quarterly revenues are good but the group takes a hefty £133m charge due to the European sky disruption.
  • Lindt: The chocolate maker beat earnings expectations in H1. It plans to launch a CHF1bn share buyback program over two years.
  • Logitech: The group saw its revenues and results decline in the last quarter, beyond what was feared. Full-year targets were lowered.
  • General Motors confirmed its annual profit target but said it was preparing for a possible slowdown by limiting spending and hiring. The stock was down 1.3% in premarket trading.
  • Coca-Cola on Tuesday raised its full-year sales forecast as demand remained strong despite price increases to soften the impact of rising costs for key inputs such as corn syrup and aluminum cans.
  • McDonald’s reported better-than-expected quarterly like-for-like sales, driven by strong online demand, new product introductions and higher pricing.
  • General Electric reduced its free cash flow forecast for the full year due to inflationary pressure and global supply chain disruptions. The conglomerate was down 2.3% in pre-market trading.
  • 3M Company announced during the publication of its results its intention to spin off its healthcare business in which it would retain a 19.9% stake.
  • Randstad: Q2 EBITA was up 18% and roughly in line with expectations.
  • UBS Group: The bank reported Q2 net income of $2.1 billion, below expectations.
  • Unilever: The group beats expectations for organic growth in Q2.
  • Walmart: The retailer lowers its Q2 and full-year guidance. The stock loses 10% in after-hours trading.
  • Whirlpool: The U.S. group cuts its annual profit forecast after a rather strong Q2.
  • UPS reported higher adjusted quarterly profit on Tuesday, as particularly profitable deliveries offset a drop in volumes related to online shopping.
  • Universal Health Services - The hospital operator's second-quarter profit nearly halved to $164.1 million due to higher labor costs.

 

In other news:

  • Alibaba to apply for listing in Hong Kong.
  • Shell will develop Jackdaw gas field in the UK North Sea, to come on stream around 2025.
  • Amazon will raise prices for its Prime subscription in September in five European countries.
  • Meta Platforms rolls out a monetization feature for Facebook video creators.
  • The SEC launches an investigation into Coinbase regarding cryptocurrency listing.
  • The U.S. Department of Energy is ready to lend $2.5 billion to General Motors' battery joint venture, Reuters reports.

Today's main earnings reports: Microsoft, Alphabet, Visa, LVMH, The Coca-Cola Company, McDonald's, Texas Instruments, Unilever, Mondelez, 3M Company, General Electric, UBS Group, DSV, Lindt, Michelin... All the agenda here.


© MarketScreener.com 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
3M COMPANY 6.37% 142.74 Delayed Quote.-24.49%
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 0.18% 101.1899 Delayed Quote.-14.93%
ALPHABET INC. -1.80% 105.545 Delayed Quote.-25.51%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -4.21% 115.97 Delayed Quote.-27.34%
COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC 0.49% 51.5 Real-time Quote.4.42%
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. -15.22% 56.4913 Delayed Quote.-73.42%
DSV A/S 1.33% 1144 Delayed Quote.-26.09%
EASYJET PLC 0.24% 374.7 Delayed Quote.-32.77%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 5.70% 72.18 Delayed Quote.-27.82%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -2.46% 33.635 Delayed Quote.-40.87%
LINDT 5.69% 109600 Delayed Quote.-15.14%
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. 1.73% 52.86 Delayed Quote.-32.41%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE -1.91% 625.2 Real-time Quote.-12.32%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 1.76% 254.85 Delayed Quote.-5.25%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -2.93% 161.62 Delayed Quote.-50.45%
MICHELIN (CGDE) -1.34% 27.945 Real-time Quote.-21.40%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -2.48% 252.3701 Delayed Quote.-23.04%
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. -0.51% 62.45 Delayed Quote.-5.35%
RANDSTAD N.V. -7.72% 46.86 Real-time Quote.-15.42%
SHELL PLC 1.14% 2092.5 Delayed Quote.27.57%
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS -0.86% 161.68 Delayed Quote.-13.04%
UBS GROUP AG -9.44% 14.63 Delayed Quote.-1.61%
UNILEVER PLC 2.81% 4026.5 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. -1.41% 108.75 Delayed Quote.-15.09%
UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC. -6.14% 23.0265 Delayed Quote.-83.74%
VISA, INC. -1.02% 212.32 Delayed Quote.-1.13%
WALMART INC. -8.59% 120.68 Delayed Quote.-8.63%
WHIRLPOOL 1.98% 168.03 Delayed Quote.-29.83%