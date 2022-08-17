|
Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.
Global markets live: Lowe's, Target, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon...
Everyday, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies across the world. Here is a short recap for your convenience (The list is updated during the day):
Corporate results:
- Carlsberg: The Danish brewer reported lower-than-expected second-quarter sales, as profits were hurt by higher raw material and energy prices.
- Swiss Life: The financial group reported a slightly better-than-expected CHF 642 million profit in H1. Management does not have any guidance.
- Uniper: The energy company announced a net loss of $12.2bn due to lower Russian gas deliveries.
- Lowe's - The No. 2 U.S. home improvement retailer reported an unexpected decline in like-for-like sales in its fiscal second quarter and said it expects full-year sales to be at the low end of its guidance range of -1% to +1%. However, it expects full-year earnings per share at the top end of the range.
- Target - The supermarket group reported a 90% drop in quarterly profit and lower-than-expected like-for-like sales, the result of the impact of inflation on unconstrained consumption despite major promotions.
In other news:
- Apple's suppliers are planning to produce Apple Watch and MacBook in Vietnam for the first time, Nikkei Asia reported Tuesday. In addition, Credit Suisse resumed its monitoring of the stock with an "outperform" opinion versus "neutral" with a price target raised from $166 to $201.
- Alphabet - Australia's highest court on Wednesday overturned a court ruling that found Alphabet subsidiary Google guilty of defamation for providing a link to a disputed news article.
- Amazon - Employees at a warehouse of the online retail giant near Albany, New York, want to unionize, the National Labor Relations Board, a U.S. government agency charged with conducting union elections, announced Tuesday.
- Amazon also criticizes the FTC's "burdensome" investigation into Prime. In addition, the company reportedly plans to increase seller fees on its platform for the holiday season.
- Endo International - The U.S. drugmaker, which is facing thousands of claims related to the opioid crisis, filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday after reaching a $6 billion settlement with some of its creditors. The stock jumps 21.6 percent in pre-market trading.
- Northrop Grumman - The defense group's stock gained 1.13% in premarket trading after announcing its inclusion in the White House's government support program for new industrial technologies.
- Hearing aids will soon be available for sale without a prescription in the U.S., to drive down prices.
- Implenia is awarded the contract for the northern main lot of the second tunnel of the Gotthard road tunnel.
- BAE Systems wins contract to supply infrared search technology for Lockheed Martin missiles.
