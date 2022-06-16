Global markets live: McDonald's, Tesla, Revlon, Credit Suisse, Ferrari...

- A Paris court on Thursday approved a deal for McDonald's to pay 1.245 billion euros in fines and back taxes to end a tax dispute in France.
- Elon Musk is expected to reiterate his intention to buy Twitter when he addresses the social network's employees on Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a source close to the matter.
- Kroger on Thursday raised its 2022 earnings per share forecast to $3.85 to $3.95 from $3.75 to $3.85.
- Tesla raised selling prices on all of its U.S. car models as global supply chain problems persist.
- Revlon is filing for U.S. bankruptcy protection.
- Activision's board of directors and outside advisers said there was no evidence to suggest that the video game developer's senior executives intentionally ignored or attempted to minimize reported sexual harassment.
- Abbott halts infant formula production in Michigan after heavy rains.
- The French Competition Authority also approved commitments made by Facebook's owner on online advertising to address competition concerns.
- The Boeing Company said it has been able to work around a supply chain problem that slowed production and deliveries of the 737 MAX last month. Citi also raised its recommendation to "buy" from "neutral.
- The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) urged executives at major U.S. airlines to act quickly on risks associated with the deployment of fifth-generation 5G wireless technology to avoid potential disruptions at major airports.
- Canadian mobile operator Telus will buy LifeWorks in a C$2.9 billion (€2.16 billion) deal, the two companies announced. U.S.-listed Telus shares were down 3 percent at $22.1 in premarket trading.
- AC Immune - The pharmaceutical company announced the failure of a clinical trial of its experimental Alzheimer's treatment, developed with Swiss partner Roche, in patients with early signs of the disease.
- New car registrations fell 11% in May in Europe.
- Credit Suisse and UBS are well positioned to weather the current tougher environment thanks to their improved capital positions, according to the SNB.
- Svenska Handelsbanken in talks to buy the Danish operations of Jyske Bank.
- Shaftesbury and Capital & Counties Properties to merge.
- The consortium composed of Belerion Capital and King Bourse Capital Management is reportedly backing away from buying THG, according to Bloomberg.
- Boohoo's sales decline due to a high comparison base.
- Roche receives emergency use approval for a Covid test in the US. In addition, AC Immune and Roche suffer a setback in the prevention of Alzheimer's disease.
- Ferrari organizes an investor day.
- Lundin Energy and Delivery Hero hold their annual general meetings.
