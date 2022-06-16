Log in
Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Global markets live: McDonald's, Tesla, Revlon, Credit Suisse, Ferrari...

06/16/2022 | 12:22pm EDT
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies around the world. Here is a short recap for your convenience (The list is updated during the day):

 

 

 

  • A Paris court on Thursday approved a deal for McDonald's to pay 1.245 billion euros in fines and back taxes to end a tax dispute in France.
  • Elon Musk is expected to reiterate his intention to buy Twitter when he addresses the social network's employees on Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a source close to the matter.
  • Kroger on Thursday raised its 2022 earnings per share forecast to $3.85 to $3.95 from $3.75 to $3.85.
  • Tesla raised selling prices on all of its U.S. car models as global supply chain problems persist.
  • Revlon is filing for U.S. bankruptcy protection.
  • Activision's board of directors and outside advisers said there was no evidence to suggest that the video game developer's senior executives intentionally ignored or attempted to minimize reported sexual harassment.
  • Abbott halts infant formula production in Michigan after heavy rains.
  • The French Competition Authority also approved commitments made by Facebook's owner on online advertising to address competition concerns.
  • The Boeing Company said it has been able to work around a supply chain problem that slowed production and deliveries of the 737 MAX last month. Citi also raised its recommendation to "buy" from "neutral.
  • The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) urged executives at major U.S. airlines to act quickly on risks associated with the deployment of fifth-generation 5G wireless technology to avoid potential disruptions at major airports.
  • Canadian mobile operator Telus will buy LifeWorks in a C$2.9 billion (€2.16 billion) deal, the two companies announced. U.S.-listed Telus shares were down 3 percent at $22.1 in premarket trading.
  • AC Immune - The pharmaceutical company announced the failure of a clinical trial of its experimental Alzheimer's treatment, developed with Swiss partner Roche, in patients with early signs of the disease. 
  • New car registrations fell 11% in May in Europe.
  • Credit Suisse and UBS are well positioned to weather the current tougher environment thanks to their improved capital positions, according to the SNB.
  • Svenska Handelsbanken in talks to buy the Danish operations of Jyske Bank.
  • Shaftesbury and Capital & Counties Properties to merge.
  • The consortium composed of Belerion Capital and King Bourse Capital Management is reportedly backing away from buying THG, according to Bloomberg.
  • Boohoo's sales decline due to a high comparison base.
  • Roche receives emergency use approval for a Covid test in the US. In addition, AC Immune and Roche suffer a setback in the prevention of Alzheimer's disease.
  • Ferrari organizes an investor day.
  • Lundin Energy and Delivery Hero hold their annual general meetings.

Key releases of the day: Adobe, Kroger, Halma... All the agenda here.


