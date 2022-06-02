Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.
Global markets live: Meta, General Motors, Toshiba, Tesla, Moderna...
Temenos signs a contract with Vietnamese bank MSB.
Roche signs licensing agreement with Repare Therapeutics.
Mowi, Deutsche Wohnen, D'Ieteren and Bechtle hold their general meetings.
Amazon announced on Thursday that it would stop shipping its Kindle e-reader to distributors in China, saying it would stop selling e-books in the Chinese market next year.
Moderna - The pharmaceutical company's shares lost 2.7% in premarket trading after announcing an amendment to the COVID-19 vaccine contract with the European Commission to allow for the postponement of deliveries originally scheduled for the second quarter of this year.
Gamestop - The video game distributor reported better-than-expected quarterly sales on Wednesday. The stock gained 1.2% in pre-market trading.