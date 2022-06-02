Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services

Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Global markets live: Meta, General Motors, Toshiba, Tesla, Moderna...

06/02/2022 | 11:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies across the world. Here is a short recap for your convenience:

 

 

 

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise cut its 2022 earnings forecast, stock falls 7% in after-hours trading.
  • AIB Group to pay NatWest €5.4bn for its deferred mortgage portfolio in Ireland.
  • Sheryl Sandberg steps down as COO of Meta Platforms after 14 years.
  • General Motors will fully electrify its Buick vehicle lineup by 2030.
  • Toshiba received 10 expressions of interest as part of its strategic review.
  • A group of foreign investors is considering a takeover of Scandinavian airline SAS AB, according to Dagens Industri.
  • Elon Musk issues an ultimatum to his executives at Tesla to return to face-to-face work.
  • Moody's raised Holcim's long-term debt rating to "Baa1" from "Baa2."
  • Novartis resumes its activities in Ukraine.
  • Temenos signs a contract with Vietnamese bank MSB.
  • Roche signs licensing agreement with Repare Therapeutics.
  • Mowi, Deutsche Wohnen, D'Ieteren and Bechtle hold their general meetings.
  • Amazon announced on Thursday that it would stop shipping its Kindle e-reader to distributors in China, saying it would stop selling e-books in the Chinese market next year.
  • Moderna - The pharmaceutical company's shares lost 2.7% in premarket trading after announcing an amendment to the COVID-19 vaccine contract with the European Commission to allow for the postponement of deliveries originally scheduled for the second quarter of this year.
  • Gamestop - The video game distributor reported better-than-expected quarterly sales on Wednesday. The stock gained 1.2% in pre-market trading.

© MarketScreener.com 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIB GROUP PLC 0.08% 2.454 Real-time Quote.14.58%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.75% 2449.89 Delayed Quote.-27.01%
GAMESTOP CORP. 4.56% 126.875 Delayed Quote.-15.94%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 2.14% 39.09 Delayed Quote.-34.73%
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY -6.53% 14.745 Delayed Quote.0.06%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 3.04% 194.15 Delayed Quote.-43.92%
MODERNA, INC. -5.48% 135.475 Delayed Quote.-43.54%
MOODY'S CORPORATION 2.70% 290.08 Delayed Quote.-27.70%
NATWEST GROUP PLC -0.44% 226.7 Delayed Quote.0.44%
NOVARTIS AG -0.67% 85.6 Delayed Quote.7.35%
ROCHE HOLDING AG 0.20% 323.35 Delayed Quote.-14.88%
TEMENOS AG -0.70% 90.48 Delayed Quote.-27.71%
TESLA, INC. 6.82% 791.4 Delayed Quote.-29.94%
TOSHIBA CORPORATION 1.82% 5922 Delayed Quote.22.96%