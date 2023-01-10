|


Global markets live: Microsoft, Apple, Pfizer, Shell, Ford...
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies across the world. Here is a short recap for your convenience:
- Microsoft is reportedly in discussions to invest $10 billion in OpenAI, according to Semafor.
- Apple would replace Broadcom chips and Qualcomm parts with its own components.
- Pfizer CEO confirms a partner is preparing to manufacture the COVID-19 pill in China, but denies talks about a generic copy.
- Danaher expects better-than-expected revenue growth for the fourth quarter.
- Manchester United, Tottenham and Liverpool are reportedly takeover targets for the Qatar fund, according to Bloomberg News.
- Holcim is acquiring Italy's Nicem.
- Johnson & Johnson is eyeing acquisitions in eye care, surgical robots, orthopedics and cardiovascular products.
- Shell is considering reducing its investments in the U.K. after the windfall tax increase.
- The U.S. Supreme Court rejects Bristol-Myers Squibb's renewed bid in its patent dispute with Gilead Sciences.
- General Electric HealthCare is to acquire Imactis for an undisclosed sum.
- Nagarro adjusts its forecast.
- Brunello Cucinelli targets €1 billion in revenue this year.
- Enel places €1.75 billion in bonds.
- Ford to collaborate with LG Energy Solution to build a battery plant in Turkey, dropping SK on the deal.
- GSK wins U.S. appeals court victory in Zofran case.
- Roche and Sonnet BioTherapeutics partner to evaluate an ovarian cancer combo in a Phase 1b/2a study.
- Amazon plans to close three warehouses in the U.K., which could affect 1,200 jobs, PA Media reported.
- Virgin Orbit’s satellite launch into space from the U.K. failed. The group owned by British billionaire Richard Branson announced that an anomaly had prevented the Cosmic Girl rocket, carried by a modified Boeing 747, from reaching orbit.
- CVS Health is considering an acquisition of health-care center operator Oak Street Health Bloomberg reported Monday.
- The Carlyle Group has acquired a majority stake in Indian beauty and wellness products group VLCC for about $300 million, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
- Jefferies Financial Group reported a 52.5 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit on Monday amid lower fees and market volatility that weighed on trading revenue.
- Coinbase Global gained 4.8% in premarket trading after the company announced a plan to cut nearly 1,000 jobs by the second quarter.
- Illumina lowered its revenue growth forecast for this year to a range of 7%-10% from 10%.
- Agilent Technologies announced an additional $2 billion share buyback program beginning March 1.
