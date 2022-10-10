Advanced search
Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Global markets live: Netflix, Merck, Tesla, Amazon, Apple...

10/10/2022 | 09:58am EDT
Everyday, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies across the world. Here is a short recap for your convenience:

 

 

 

  • French carmaker Renault is reportedly considering reducing its stake in Nissan, which is pushing for this. Despite this, the two groups intend to continue or even strengthen their cooperation.
  • TotalEnergies has agreed to bring forward its annual wage negotiations to October to help end the strike at its refineries and fuel depots.
  • Indian authorities are claiming the equivalent of €250 million from Pernod Ricard's local subsidiary for having undervalued imported concentrates.
  • Worldline was chosen by Deutsche Lufthansa to build a payment platform.
  • UK and France commit to support Electricité de France's nuclear project in the UK
  • Euronext reports lower cash market volumes and capital raising in September.
  • Netflix teams up with movie theaters in an unprecedented way.
  • Cosan acquires 4.9% of miner Vale and plans to buy more.
  • Pimco and Centerbridge are interested in Credit Suisse entities.
  • AMS-Osram needs to find another CFO.
  • Merck KGaA signs collaboration agreement with Biocorp.
  • FEMSA completes the acquisition of Valora.
  • American Tower is considering a bid for a stake in Vodafone's mobile tower unit, according to Bloomberg.
  • The U.S. decided Friday to impose new export controls on China in an effort to curb Beijing's technological and military advances.
  • Merck & Co - The pharmaceutical company's stock rose after it announced positive results from a clinical trial of sotatercept, a treatment for pulmonary hypertension.
  • Tesla sold 83,135 vehicles produced in China in September, surpassing its previous monthly record of 78,906 units recorded in June, according to data released Sunday by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), an industry federation.
  • Amazon announced Monday that it plans to invest more than $1 billion over the next five years in electric vans and low-emission truck fleets in Europe to accelerate its carbon neutrality project.
  • Apple - The U.S. company will produce some of its Airpods wireless headphones in India
  • Rivian Automotive recalled 13,000 electric vehicles because of a problem with the car's steering.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.85% 115.335 Delayed Quote.-31.28%
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION 0.51% 195.325 Delayed Quote.-33.46%
AMS-OSRAM AG -2.14% 5.76 Delayed Quote.-64.52%
APPLE INC. -0.93% 138.7348 Delayed Quote.-21.11%
COSAN S.A. -3.90% 15.99 Delayed Quote.-23.24%
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 0.04% 11.905 Real-time Quote.20.54%
EURONEXT N.V. -1.23% 64.32 Real-time Quote.-28.64%
MERCK & CO., INC. 4.21% 91.38 Delayed Quote.14.30%
NETFLIX, INC. 2.63% 229.88 Delayed Quote.-62.69%
PERNOD RICARD -3.20% 177.1 Real-time Quote.-13.50%
PIMCO DYNAMIC INCOME FUND -1.02% 19.5983 Delayed Quote.-23.58%
RENAULT 4.29% 31.98 Real-time Quote.0.44%
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC. -7.33% 31.39 Delayed Quote.-67.26%
TESLA, INC. 0.51% 224.3 Delayed Quote.-36.67%
TOTALENERGIES SE -1.73% 51.67 Real-time Quote.17.86%
VALORA HOLDING AG 0.78% 260 Delayed Quote.65.60%
WORLDLINE 1.08% 43.92 Real-time Quote.-11.34%