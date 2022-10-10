Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.
Global markets live: Netflix, Merck, Tesla, Amazon, Apple...
American Tower is considering a bid for a stake in Vodafone's mobile tower unit, according to Bloomberg.
The U.S. decided Friday to impose new export controls on China in an effort to curb Beijing's technological and military advances.
Merck & Co - The pharmaceutical company's stock rose after it announced positive results from a clinical trial of sotatercept, a treatment for pulmonary hypertension.
Tesla sold 83,135 vehicles produced in China in September, surpassing its previous monthly record of 78,906 units recorded in June, according to data released Sunday by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), an industry federation.
Amazon announced Monday that it plans to invest more than $1 billion over the next five years in electric vans and low-emission truck fleets in Europe to accelerate its carbon neutrality project.
Apple - The U.S. company will produce some of its Airpods wireless headphones in India
Rivian Automotive recalled 13,000 electric vehicles because of a problem with the car's steering.