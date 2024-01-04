- JD Sports cuts its annual profit forecast due to weak demand.
- Next raises its profit forecast.
- Telefonica to lay off up to 3,421 employees in Spain, at a cost of EUR 1.3 bn.
- Shell joins BP Plc in LNG battle with Venture Global.
- Equinor and BP Plc terminate agreement for Empire Wind 2 wind project in the USA.
- Evotec CEO to step down in 2026; interim successor appointed. The stock is under pressure.
- General Motors plans to deliver 2.6 million vehicles in the USA in 2023, up 14% on 2022. The group will also offer a 7,500 USD incentive for EVs that lose the US tax credit.
- The Cigna Group moves closer to an agreement to sell its Medicare business for up to $4 billion.
- Apple agrees to settle iTunes gift card scam lawsuit. It was down 0.6% in pre-market trading after Piper Sandler downgraded its recommendation to "underweight" from "neutral".
- Nasdaq reportedly meets with SEC to discuss bitcoin spot ETF.
- Williams Companies completes acquisition of natural gas storage assets for $1.95 billion.
- Intel creates a company dedicated to generative AI, with other investors.
- Metso receives orders worth 20 MEUR for crushing stations.
- Citi plans to launch its wholly-owned investment banking subsidiary in China by the end of the year and to hire 30 staff, according to a source close to the matter. The Chinese authorities gave their approval last month for the launch of this division, the source added. Citi declined to comment.
- Microchip Technology - The U.S. Department of Commerce said Thursday it planned to grant the group $162 million in subsidies to increase its U.S.-based production of semiconductors and microcontroller chips, crucial products for the automotive and defense industries.
- Pepsico - French retailer Carrefour said it would no longer sell the American group's products in its stores in France as of Thursday, in protest against price hikes deemed abusive.
- Walt Disney and Reliance Industries have appointed corporate lawyers and begun the due diligence process for their proposed merger of their media and entertainment businesses in India, four sources close to the matter have reported.
- APA - On Thursday, the oil producer announced the acquisition of its competitor Callon Petroleum for $4.5 billion, including debt. Callon was up 6% in pre-market trading, Apa was down 3%.
- Micron gained 2% in premarket trading after Piper Sandler raised its recommendation on the stock to "overweight" from "neutral" and its price target to $95 from $70.
Global markets live: Next, Shell, GM, Apple, Nasdaq...
