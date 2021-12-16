|
Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.
|
|
Global markets live: Novartis, Intel, Embracer, Leon, The Boeing Company...
Every morning, the MarketScreener team compiles and synthesizes the most important news about listed companies in the world.
- Novartis will buy back $15 billion of shares.
- Volkswagen's sales in 2021 are expected to be slightly below 9 million vehicles, according to Manager Magazin.
- Schroders is in advanced discussions to buy a 75% stake in Greencoat Capital, according to Sky News.
- Intel will invest $7 billion in a new factory in Malaysia to create 9,000 jobs.
- Embracer is negotiating to buy Asmodeus for €2.75 billion.
- Boohoo issues a warning.
- Vontobel acquires UBS' SFA business with CHF 7.2 billion in assets.
- Straumann aims to reach CHF 5 billion in revenues by 2030.
- Leon Technology soars after denying rumors of its placement on the US blacklist.
- Reddit files to go public in the US.
- The Boeing Company - Qantas Airways, a longtime Boeing customer, announced Wednesday that it has chosen Airbus as its preferred supplier for the renewal of its domestic fleet at the expense of the U.S. aircraft manufacturer.
- Apple - The group has decided to postpone the return to work of its employees to an unspecified date because of the health situation, the Bloomberg agency reported on Wednesday, citing an internal memo from the chief executive, Tim Cook. Apple also announced the temporary closure of three of its stores in the United States and Canada due to the outbreak.
- Ford, General Motors, Tesla - Wells Fargo said Thursday it expects the U.S. auto sector to recover next year, thanks in part to a possible improvement in semiconductor supply. Tesla shares are up 2.3% in premarket trading.
- Russia has fined Twitter 10 million rubles for failing to remove content deemed illegal by authorities, a Moscow court said Thursday.
- Moderna - Japan on Thursday approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for use as a booster dose.
- Novavax - The company has submitted an application to license its COVID-19 vaccine in Japan, where it hopes to begin marketing in early 2022.
