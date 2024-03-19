- Nvidia unveiled a new ultra-powerful chip, the Blackwell GB200, and announces worldwide partnerships.
- Cisco completes acquisition of Splunk for $28 billion.
- Unilever spins off its Ben & Jerry's unit and launches a cost-cutting plan.
- BAE Systems launches a bond issue to refinance a $4 billion bridge loan to finance the $5.6 billion takeover of Ball Aerospace.
- AstraZeneca acquires Fusion Pharma for $2 billion in cash.
- Bayer will seek approval for its menopause relief drug following the success of a third trial.
- Diageo announces that John Manzoni will replace Ferran as Chairman of the Board.
- National Grid draws up a £58 billion investment plan to modernize the electricity network.
- Kroger sells its specialty pharmacy business to CarelonRx, a subsidiary of Elevance Health.
- The Carlyle Group enters advanced talks to acquire a majority stake in ThyssenKrupp's shipbuilding unit.
- UnitedHealth has advanced $2 billion to medical providers to compensate for the cyberattack suffered by its subsidiary Change Healthcare.
- BBVA and CaixaBank are interested in Fosun International's stake in Banco Comercial Português.
- Lindt completes a CHF 997.8 million share buyback program.
- Enel abandons the sale of its Argentine subsidiary as President promises deregulation.
- Legal & General hires Rothschild for potential sale of homebuilder Cala.
- Sensor manufacturer TE Connectivity will transfer its incorporation jurisdiction from Switzerland to Ireland.
- Meta Platforms proposes to almost halve the monthly subscription fee for Facebook and Instagram from 9.99 euros to 5.99 euros, following discussions with European data protection authorities.
- Boeing - Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said on Tuesday that the technical problems affecting its US competitor were no cause for satisfaction, as they were damaging the image of the entire aerospace industry.
- Tencent Music Entertainment Group - The Wall Street-listed Chinese group reported better-than-consensus quarterly sales on Tuesday, thanks to growth in its paid music streaming subscriptions.
- Super Micro Computer - The manufacturer of servers optimized for artificial intelligence fell 9% in pre-market trading as it sought to raise funds.
- Spire Global soared 18.5% in premarket trading after the company announced a collaboration with Nvidia in artificial intelligence-based weather forecasting.
