- Marks and Spencer, Diploma, Dechra and Hikma are applying to enter the FTSE 100, at the expense of Abrdn, Johnson Matthey, RS Group and Persimmon.
- True to its strategy, Katie Wood's ARK Innovation fund strengthened its position in Adyen after the stock collapsed.
- Equinor inaugurates the world's largest floating wind farm in Norway.
- US FTC to investigate Qualcomm 's purchase of Israeli company Autotalks.
- Belgian tax authorities claim over 70 MEUR from Randstad.
- Regeneron signs a $326m agreement with the USA to develop a new therapy for COVID.
- Nicolas Krügel succeeds Blaise Goetschin as head of Banque Cantonale de Genève.
- Macy’s is up 1% ahead of the opening after a sluggish demand outlook caused the stock to fall sharply on Tuesday.
- Urban Outfitters - The clothing retailer gained 3.1% after the close, as the company posted second-quarter sales of $1.27 billion, against consensus of $1.25 billion, supported by stable demand for its apparel products despite persistently high inflation.
- Chevron's Australian unit said on Wednesday it would increase its gas production capacity in Western Australia, as workers threatened a strike over wages and job security.
- EON closes EUR 1.5 bn green bond issue.
- Nokia prepares to comply with US government Buy America requirements.
- Vopak and Gasunie to expand LNG terminal in the Netherlands for 350 MEUR.
- Nordex receives wind turbine orders for three Turkish projects.
- A joint venture between Ocado and Marks and Spencer lowers prices in the UK.
- Reckitt Benckiser CFO to step down before new CEO takes over.
- BASF orders LNG from American Cheniere Energy.
- Foot Locker is down 17% after lowering its sales and earnings forecasts for 2023.
- VMware has developed a new set of software tools in partnership with Nvidia for companies wishing to develop generative artificial intelligence in their own data centers.
- Roche is seeking national reimbursement agreements for its eye drug Vabysmo in Italy, France, Spain, Germany and the UK by the end of 2023.
- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum aims to raise SEK 6.02 bn through a capital increase at SEK 142 per share (SEK 210.20 at the current price).
- Today's main earnings reports: Nvidia, Analog Devices, Snowflake, Autodesk, Xiaomi...