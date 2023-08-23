 

  • Marks and Spencer, Diploma, Dechra and Hikma are applying to enter the FTSE 100, at the expense of Abrdn, Johnson Matthey, RS Group and Persimmon.
  • True to its strategy, Katie Wood's ARK Innovation fund strengthened its position in Adyen after the stock collapsed.
  • Equinor inaugurates the world's largest floating wind farm in Norway.
  • US FTC to investigate Qualcomm 's purchase of Israeli company Autotalks.
  • Belgian tax authorities claim over 70 MEUR from Randstad.
  • Regeneron signs a $326m agreement with the USA to develop a new therapy for COVID.
  • Nicolas Krügel succeeds Blaise Goetschin as head of Banque Cantonale de Genève.
  • Macy’s is up 1% ahead of the opening after a sluggish demand outlook caused the stock to fall sharply on Tuesday.
  • Urban Outfitters - The clothing retailer gained 3.1% after the close, as the company posted second-quarter sales of $1.27 billion, against consensus of $1.25 billion, supported by stable demand for its apparel products despite persistently high inflation.
  • Chevron's Australian unit said on Wednesday it would increase its gas production capacity in Western Australia, as workers threatened a strike over wages and job security.
  • EON closes EUR 1.5 bn green bond issue.
  • Nokia prepares to comply with US government Buy America requirements.
  • Vopak and Gasunie to expand LNG terminal in the Netherlands for 350 MEUR.
  • Nordex receives wind turbine orders for three Turkish projects.
  • A joint venture between Ocado and Marks and Spencer lowers prices in the UK.
  • Reckitt Benckiser CFO to step down before new CEO takes over.
  • BASF orders LNG from American Cheniere Energy.
  • Foot Locker is down 17% after lowering its sales and earnings forecasts for 2023.
  • VMware has developed a new set of software tools in partnership with Nvidia for companies wishing to develop generative artificial intelligence in their own data centers.
  • Roche is seeking national reimbursement agreements for its eye drug Vabysmo in Italy, France, Spain, Germany and the UK by the end of 2023.
  • Swedish Orphan Biovitrum aims to raise SEK 6.02 bn through a capital increase at SEK 142 per share (SEK 210.20 at the current price).
  • Today's main earnings reports: Nvidia, Analog Devices, Snowflake, Autodesk, Xiaomi...