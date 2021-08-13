Log in
Global markets live: Publicis, Adidas, Credit Suisse, Samsung, Walt Disney...

08/13/2021 | 11:10am EDT
Last earnings reports of the week, with good numbers from Walt Disney and more mixed ones from Airbnb, DoorDash and Varta. H&F is to launch a EUR 390 friendly takeover bid for pet supplies retailer Zooplus. Vectura is backing Philip Morris' bid and Kansas City Southern is backing Canadian National Railway's. Adidas ends the Reebok adventure by cashing in on 2.1 billion.

 

  • Publicis has won a contract for media planning and buying from US retail giant Walmart.
  • Adidas will sell Reebok to Authentic Brands for up to 2.1 billion euros.
  • Walt Disney gains 5% in after-hours trading after better-than-expected quarterly results.
  • Airbnb disappoints on earnings and falls 4.5% post-trade.
  • DoorDash loses 5% after its quarterly results.
  • Varta's results disappoint.
  • Zorro Bidco (Hellman & Friedman) offers to buy Zooplus at EUR 390 per share.
  • Credit Suisse will convene an EGM to elect Axel P. Lehmann and Juan Colombas as new non-executive board members.
  • Unsurprisingly, Vectura recommends Philip Morris ' GBp 165 offer over Carlyle's.
  • Babcock sells its Frazer-Nash consulting division for $405m.
  • Chinese electric vehicle battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) wants to raise $9bn via a private placement.
  • Kansas City Southern considers that Canadian Pacific Railway 's counteroffer is not superior to its commitment to Canadian National Railway.
  • The launch of The Boeing Company 's Starliner capsule could be delayed by several months.
  • Samsung Electronics heir and vice chairman Jay Y. Lee, sentenced to two and a half years in prison for corruption, was paroled Friday.
  • Perrot Duval acquires the Polystone group. 

© MarketScreener.com 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS AG 2.20% 318.7 Delayed Quote.4.73%
AIRBNB, INC. -1.57% 148.41 Delayed Quote.1.35%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (AUD/CNY) 0.39% 4.775325 Delayed Quote.-4.82%
BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC 6.91% 327.4 Delayed Quote.9.54%
BRITISH POUND / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (GBP/CNY) 0.23% 8.97022 Delayed Quote.0.70%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (CAD/CNY) 0.10% 5.178 Delayed Quote.1.07%
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY -0.99% 134.34 Delayed Quote.-3.13%
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED -0.14% 90.87 Delayed Quote.3.98%
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED -2.95% 502 End-of-day quote.42.98%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -0.85% 9.53 Delayed Quote.-15.70%
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE 0.00% 52.86 Delayed Quote.20.99%
DOORDASH, INC. 0.50% 189.79 Delayed Quote.31.85%
EURO / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (EUR/CNY) 0.49% 7.6404 Delayed Quote.-4.57%
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION -0.95% 7943 End-of-day quote.46.06%
INDIAN RUPEE / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (INR/CNY) 0.00% 0.087206 Delayed Quote.-2.18%
INNELEC MULTIMÉDIA -4.73% 8.86 Real-time Quote.61.46%
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN -0.04% 292.15 Delayed Quote.43.20%
KNORR-BREMSE AG -0.67% 97.84 Delayed Quote.-11.68%
M2I -1.46% 4.04 Real-time Quote.-2.38%
NIKKEI 225 -0.14% 27977.15 Real-time Quote.2.08%
O2I 0.52% 0.96 End-of-day quote.0.42%
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC. 0.94% 101.02 Delayed Quote.20.80%
S&P 500 0.10% 4464.83 Delayed Quote.18.76%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -1.91% 77000 End-of-day quote.-4.94%
SII 0.77% 39.5 Real-time Quote.56.80%
THE BOEING COMPANY -0.53% 236.68 Delayed Quote.11.88%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. 0.29% 48.95 Delayed Quote.55.69%
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION -1.66% 74.14 Delayed Quote.39.84%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.01% 6.4773 Delayed Quote.-0.28%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.03% 6.4768 Delayed Quote.-0.70%
VARTA AG -10.36% 136.15 Delayed Quote.28.68%
VECTURA GROUP 0.00% 163.23 Delayed Quote.30.98%
WALMART INC. 0.44% 149.78 Delayed Quote.3.41%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 2.75% 184.7499 Delayed Quote.1.68%