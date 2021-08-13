Global markets live: Publicis, Adidas, Credit Suisse, Samsung, Walt Disney...

Last earnings reports of the week, with good numbers from Walt Disney and more mixed ones from Airbnb, DoorDash and Varta. H&F is to launch a EUR 390 friendly takeover bid for pet supplies retailer Zooplus. Vectura is backing Philip Morris' bid and Kansas City Southern is backing Canadian National Railway's. Adidas ends the Reebok adventure by cashing in on 2.1 billion.
Publicishas won a contract for media planning and buying from US retail giant Walmart.
Adidas will sell Reebok to Authentic Brands for up to 2.1 billion euros.
Walt Disney gains 5% in after-hours trading after better-than-expected quarterly results.
Airbnb disappoints on earnings and falls 4.5% post-trade.