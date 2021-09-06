Log in
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Romain Fournier
Chief Editor
All his articles
Global markets live: Puma, Boeing, Holcim, Revolut, Amazon...
09/06/2021 | 11:13am EDT
Romain Fournier
Every day, the Marketscreener team compiles and summarizes relevant news related to listed companies around the world, so that you get an overview.
TotalEnergies
signs agreements for four projects in Iraq, representing $27 billion in investments.
Philippine Airlines, in a difficult financial situation, postpones the delivery of 13
Airbus
single-aisle planes.
The German DAX goes from 30 to 40 stocks as of September 20. Promoted from the MDAX are
Airbus
,
Zalando
,
Siemens Healthineers
,
Symrise
,
HelloFresh
,
Sartorius AG
,
Porsche
,
Brenntag
,
Puma
and
Qiagen.
Match
,
Ceridian
and
Brown & Brown
will enter the S&P500 at the expense of
Perrigo
,
Unum
and
NOV Inc.
Three U.S. drug distributors
(AmerisourceBergen
,
Cardinal Health
and
McKesson
) and
Johnson & Johnson
received enough state support to deploy the $26 billion deal in the opioid crisis.
Deliveries of
The Boeing Company
's B787 are likely to be suspended until the end of October while technical problems are checked.
Holcim
is reportedly under investigation in the US for Lafarge's actions in Syria. In addition, the French Court of Cassation is due to rule on appeals against various aspects of the case.
In the UK, O2
(Telefonica
) is being investigated by the anti-fraud authorities on suspicion of bribery.
Revolut
comes after
Airbnb
. The British online bank will launch its tourist accommodation booking platform in continental Europe in a few days
Dätwyler
sells online retailer Reichelt.
Chevron
is looking to divest its oil and gas assets in the Eagle Ford Basin in South Texas for up to $3.8 billion.
Amazon
is considering launching its own TV set in the fall. Key earnings releases.
© MarketScreener.com 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
AIRBNB, INC.
0.51%
158
7.63%
AIRBUS SE
1.22%
115.88
27.51%
AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE
-0.34%
47.04
83.30%
AMAZON.COM, INC.
0.43%
3478.05
6.79%
AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORPORATION
0.13%
125.14
28.01%
BRENNTAG SE
1.17%
86.22
34.54%
BROWN & BROWN, INC.
0.36%
58.94
24.32%
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.
0.13%
53.64
0.15%
CARMILA
-0.17%
11.84
0.68%
CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC.
1.66%
115.96
8.82%
CHEVRON CORPORATION
-0.23%
97.49
15.44%
COGRA S.A.
1.68%
7.28
13.65%
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
-3.87%
4890
47.39%
DELFINGEN INDUSTRY
-4.58%
58.4
83.23%
DELTA PLUS GROUP
1.84%
99.8
38.42%
DÄTWYLER HOLDING AG
-0.76%
327.5
28.40%
ESI GROUP
0.66%
61
32.31%
GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS S.A.
0.32%
7.905
10.52%
HELLOFRESH SE
-1.07%
92.64
48.20%
HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES
1.39%
29.1
13.44%
HOLCIM LTD
-3.91%
49.93
6.87%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
-1.33%
111
20.65%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
0.06%
175.04
11.22%
MATCH GROUP, INC.
0.73%
148.19
-1.98%
MCKESSON CORPORATION
-0.25%
206.28
18.61%
MG INTERNATIONAL S.A.
0.78%
12.9
194.93%
NEOVACS
-31.11%
0.0031
-85.10%
NOV INC.
-2.78%
12.95
-5.68%
PERRIGO COMPANY PLC
1.06%
41.85
-6.42%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE
-0.59%
87.06
55.32%
PUMA SE
1.22%
103.8
11.13%
QIAGEN N.V.
-0.25%
56.69
7.27%
REVOLUTION MEDICINES, INC.
-2.41%
29.1
-26.50%
SARTORIUS AG
8.19%
819
119.42%
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG
0.31%
58.94
39.92%
SPIE SA
-4.33%
19.67
15.44%
SYMRISE AG
-0.58%
119.1
10.66%
THE BOEING COMPANY
-1.20%
218.17
1.92%
TOTALENERGIES SE
1.07%
37.665
5.57%
UNUM GROUP
-0.38%
26.41
15.13%
ZALANDO SE
1.06%
95.7
4.00%
