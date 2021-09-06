Log in
Global markets live: Puma, Boeing, Holcim, Revolut, Amazon...

09/06/2021 | 11:13am EDT
Every day, the Marketscreener team compiles and summarizes relevant news related to listed companies around the world, so that you get an overview.

 

 

  • TotalEnergies signs agreements for four projects in Iraq, representing $27 billion in investments.
  • Philippine Airlines, in a difficult financial situation, postpones the delivery of 13 Airbus single-aisle planes.
  • The German DAX goes from 30 to 40 stocks as of September 20. Promoted from the MDAX are Airbus, Zalando, Siemens Healthineers, Symrise, HelloFresh, Sartorius AG, Porsche, Brenntag, Puma and Qiagen. Match, Ceridian and Brown & Brown will enter the S&P500 at the expense of Perrigo, Unum and NOV Inc.
  • Three U.S. drug distributors (AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson) and Johnson & Johnson received enough state support to deploy the $26 billion deal in the opioid crisis.
  • Deliveries of The Boeing Company 's B787 are likely to be suspended until the end of October while technical problems are checked.
  • Holcim is reportedly under investigation in the US for Lafarge's actions in Syria. In addition, the French Court of Cassation is due to rule on appeals against various aspects of the case.
  • In the UK, O2(Telefonica) is being investigated by the anti-fraud authorities on suspicion of bribery.
  • Revolut comes after Airbnb. The British online bank will launch its tourist accommodation booking platform in continental Europe in a few days
  • Dätwyler sells online retailer Reichelt.
  • Chevron is looking to divest its oil and gas assets in the Eagle Ford Basin in South Texas for up to $3.8 billion.
  • Amazon is considering launching its own TV set in the fall. Key earnings releases.

© MarketScreener.com 2021
