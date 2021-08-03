Global markets live: Sanofi, Alphabet, BMW, Ford, Tencent...

Main earnings reports. Alibaba, Eli Lilly, Amgen , ConocoPhillips , Activision Blizzard, Société Générale, Stellantis...
Alibaba on Tuesday reported weaker-than-expected first-quarter sales as its e-commerce business suffered from growing competition from JD.Com and Pinduoduo.
Eli Lilly reported a 2% drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday, hurt by slowing demand for its COVID-19 treatments with vaccination in the U.S. The stock is losing 2% in pre-market trading.
Société Générale: rebound in retail banking activities, best H1 net income in 5 years.
Stellantis: raises its 2021 margin forecast to 10%. Sales growth of 46% in H1.
French pharma giant Sanofi acquires US-based Translate Bio, a specialist in messenger RNA technology.
Google (Alphabet) will develop its own processors for its future smartphones.
MSCI acquires Real Capital Analytics for $950 million.
BMW confirms its 2021 outlook after a jump in Q1 profit.
Ford could resume paying a dividend at year-end.
Danish shipping company AP Møller-Maersk raises its full-year 2021 outlook.
New stock market plunge for Tencent, Chinese state calls video games "virtual opium".
NXP Semiconductors returns to profit in Q2.
TeamViewer increases revenue by 11% in H1.
Roche gets FDA priority review status for Tecentriq.
Galenica raises its annual targets again.
Relief Therapeutics receives FDA designation.
Generali doubles its first half profit.