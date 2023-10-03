- Sanofi signs an agreement with Janssen to develop a potential first-in-class vaccine against extra-intestinal pathogenic strains of E. Coli.
- Meta is working on a US$14-a-month subscription for an ad-free Instagram, according to the WSJ.
- Tesla's quarterly deliveries are down.
- Sika raises its annual sales growth target to 6-9% at its Capital Market Day.
- Boohoo cuts its forecasts.
- Robinhood anticipates a $100 million charge in the third quarter for previously disclosed legal and regulatory issues.
After the merger with Autogrill, Dufry wants to rename itself Avolta.
- Cadence Design Systems completes acquisition of Intrinsix.
- Novartis claims Phase III success with Iptacopan.
- Cooper offers to buy Viatris OTC drugs for $2.2 billion.
- Novo Nordisk announces US FDA approval of Rivfloza for primary hyperoxaluria type 1.
- Petrofac wins $600m contract for carbon capture project in the UAE.
- MDXHealth to leave Brussels and focus on Nasdaq listing.
- Mondelez finalizes sale of its chewing gum business in developed markets to Perfetti Van Melle.
- Italian construction magnate Matterino Dogliani plans to bid for a majority stake in freeway operator Autostrade per l'Italia, bought last year by CDP, Blackstone and Macquarie.
- A U.S. federal judge has ruled that Walt Disney should face consumer lawsuits accusing the media giant of anti-competitive business practices.
- Boeing plans to increase production of its 737 to a record level of at least 57 units per month by July 2025, Reuters reports.
- Joe Biden's administration's proposal to raise fuel economy standards until 2032 would cost General Motors $6.5 billion in fines and Stellantis $3 billion, according to a letter from the American Automotive Policy Council read by Reuters.
- HP Inc lost 1% before the opening, Berkshire Hathaway having sold around 5.1 million of its shares between September 28 and October 2.
- Private equity firm Carlyle plans to stop investing in US consumer, media and retail companies, in order to focus on other sectors such as technology and financial services, according to a source close to the matter.
- Eli Lilly will acquire Point Biopharma Global in a cash transaction valuing the target at $1.4 billion, or $12.50 per share, the two companies said Tuesday.
- Delta Air Lines said Monday it had been informed by one of its service providers that a "small number" of engines contained parts that did not meet documentation requirements.
- Payment processor Visa on Monday launched a $100 million venture capital fund to invest in generative artificial intelligence start-ups.
- WeWork said Monday it had decided not to pay interest totaling about $95 million on some of its bonds, as it attempts to improve its capital structure.
Global markets live: Sanofi, Meta Platforms, Tesla, Cooper, Boeing...
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies across the world. Here's a short recap for your convenience: