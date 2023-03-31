- Sanofi has begun a process to spin off its consumer healthcare business in India into a publicly traded entity, according to the local Economic Times.
- Nestlé is in the race to buy Capital Foods in India for $1bn.
- Shell will spin off its global renewable energy business, including wind and solar, Bloomberg reports.
- Canada is expected to approve Rogers Communications' takeover of Shaw, according to the latest rumors.
- Mercedes ' CEO wants to invest capital in the mining industry.
- BlackBerry - The New York-listed Canadian software company's shares dropped 4% in premarket trading following disappointing results and outlook.
- Netflix is restructuring its film group and cutting back on movie production.
- Nike - Activist investor platform Tulipshare on Thursday called on the company to offer more transparency on working conditions in its supply chain.
- Ocado celebrates its patent victory in the UK against Autostore.
- Kraft Heinz - The U.S. food giant has agreed to sell its baby food business in Russia to local soda and snack maker Chernogolovka, a representative of the Russian company told Reuters on Friday, estimating the value of the deal at between 2.5 billion and 3 billion rubles (35 million dollars).
- Rio Tinto creates a joint venture for a copper mine in Peru with First Quantum Minerals.
- SAP wants to take an equity stake in German AI startup Aleph Alpha, according to FAZ.
- ABB and Lonza are to launch their share buyback programs next week.
- Valero, the second-largest U.S. oil refiner, is seeking permission from Washington to import Venezuelan crude, according to four people familiar with the matter, hoping for a repeat of the approval granted to oil giant Chevron last November. The US has imposed an embargo on Venezuelan oil exports in 2019.
- Equinor and BP Plc 's carbon capture project selected by the U.K. Department of Energy (it also includes Shell, National Grid and TotalEnergies).
- Virgin Orbit is to cease operations due to lack of funding.
- Tesla - Tesla CEO Elon Musk plans to visit China, the company's second-largest market after the United States, as early as April and wants to meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang, two sources familiar with the trip told Reuters.
- Verizon - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced Thursday that it has awarded Verizon a contract worth $2.4 billion over 15 years to design, build and operate the government agency's new next-generation communications platform.
- United Health - The CMA, the British competition authority, announced on Friday it would refer UnitedHealth's acquisition of healthcare technology company EMIS to a phase two investigation after rejecting remedies proposed by the U.S. company to mitigate the competitive impact of the combination.
- Ford raises the price of the F-150 electric pickup.