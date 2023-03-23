- Shell asks its shareholders to vote against a resolution calling for stricter emissions targets.
- Tencent: Gained 6% during the session after the release of its quarterly results.
- UBS reportedly cut Credit Suisse 's shipping portfolio following an emergency merger.
- Ryanair is resuming negotiations with Boeing for a new aircraft order.
- Contemporary Amperex Technology is about to begin mass production of its Qilin batteries.
- Sika agrees to sell MBCC Admixture's assets to Cinven while the Ineos deal falls through.
- Logitech cuts 300 jobs amid massive layoffs in the technology sector.
- Nvidia was up 1.9 percent in premarket trading as Needham raised its price target on the semiconductor maker to $300 from $270, which is expected to benefit from near-term demand in data centres.
- Boeing received an order from Japan Airlines for 21 737 MAX aircraft in a deal estimated by Reuters to be worth at least $2.5 billion at list price.
- Regeneron and Sanofi's asthma and eczema drug Dupixent met all its endpoints in a Phase III trial of the treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a lung condition common in smokers.
- Coinbase is facing prosecution by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which has identified potential securities law violations.
- Block was down 14.9 percent in premarket trading as Hindenburg Research said it was short on the Jack Dorsey-founded payment group's stock.
- Accentureannounced a plan to cut 19,000 jobs, or about 2.5% of its workforce.
- Bed Bath & Beyondreached a share price agreement with Hudson Bay Capital Management, a leading investor in the group.
