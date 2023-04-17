- According to Reuters, Airbus wants to collaborate with Brazil's Embraer on defense and space.
- Societe Generale agrees to a $105 million settlement in the U.S. to resolve the Euribor rigging case.
- Tesla - Informed over the weekend of a cut in their performance bonuses, employees at the US group's Shanghai plant took to social media to express their discontent, a rare occurrence in China.
- Alphabet's shares fell 3.3% in premarket trading in response to reports that Samsung plans to replace Google's internet search engine with Microsoft's on its devices.
- Merck & Co will acquire Prometheus Biosciences Inc for $10.8 billion.
- Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund doubled its stake in Saudi Aramco to 8%.
- Netflix - More than 11,000 users in the US were briefly cut off from the video streaming and gaming platform's services on Sunday night due to an outage, according to Downdetector.com.
- The Fed gave the green light to the acquisition of Credit Suisse 's US subsidiaries by UBS.
- BAE Systems is in talks with Brazil on a possible combat vehicle project.
- Roche claims Phase 3 clinical success in liver cancer.
- Sega Sammy is considering buying Finnish Rovio Group, publisher of the Angry Birds game.
- Iberdrola 's electricity production rose 6.3% in the first quarter.
- Apple - The company's sales in India rose nearly 50 percent year-on-year in March to $6 billion, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing a source close to the matter.
- Ryanair believes it is not affected by Boeing delivery delays.
- Apollo Global Management is expected to formalize a takeover bid for John Wood Group by 17 May for around 1.66 billion pounds, as the UK oil and gas services specialist has entered into commitments with the US private equity group.
- Regional bank Charles Schwab is up 3% in premarket trading after reporting better-than-expected first-quarter profit.
- The Swiss Bossard Group reported a 4% increase in sales in the first quarter.
- Sulzer orders jump 31.20% in the first quarter.
- Major earnings reports today: Charles Schwab, State Street, M&T Bank, Exor...The full agenda is here.